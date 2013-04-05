Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.00 03.00/03.70 01.00/01.30 06.66% 06.66% 06.66% (Apr 4) 1000 04.00/05.25 01.00/01.25 03.00/04.00 06.68% 06.68% 06.68% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.50/26.50 61.00/63.00 93.50/95.50 129.50/131.50 1100 24.50/26.50 61.50/63.50 94.00/96.00 130.00/132.00 1200 25.00/27.00 61.50/63.50 94.00/96.00 130.50/132.50 1300 24.50/26.50 61.00/63.00 93.50/95.50 130.00/132.00 1400 25.00/27.00 61.50/63.50 94.00/96.00 130.50/132.50 1500 25.00/27.00 61.50/63.50 94.00/96.00 130.50/132.50 1600 25.25/26.25 61.50/63.00 94.00/96.00 130.50/132.50 1715 25.00/27.00 61.50/63.50 94.00/96.00 130.50/132.50 (C1osing Apr 4) 1715 25.75/27.75 62.00/64.00 94.50/96.50 130.50/132.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 162.00/164.00 190.50/192.50 223.50/225.50 251.00/253.00 1100 162.50/164.50 191.50/193.50 224.50/226.50 252.00/254.00 1200 162.50/164.50 191.00/193.00 224.00/226.00 252.00/254.00 1300 162.50/164.50 191.00/193.00 224.00/226.00 251.50/253.50 1400 162.50/164.50 191.00/193.00 224.00/226.00 251.50/253.50 1500 163.00/165.00 191.50/193.50 224.50/226.50 252.00/254.00 1600 163.00/165.00 191.50/193.50 224.50/226.50 252.50/254.50 1715 163.00/165.00 192.00/194.00 225.00/227.00 252.50/254.50 (C1osing Apr 4) 1715 162.50/164.50 191.00/193.00 224.00/226.00 251.50/253.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 281.50/283.50 310.50/312.50 335.50/337.50 363.00/365.00 1100 283.00/285.00 312.00/314.00 337.50/339.50 365.00/367.00 1200 282.50/284.50 312.00/314.00 337.00/339.00 364.50/366.50 1300 282.50/284.50 312.00/314.00 337.00/339.00 364.50/366.50 1400 282.50/284.50 312.00/314.00 337.00/339.00 364.50/366.50 1500 283.00/285.00 312.50/314.50 337.50/339.50 365.00/367.00 1600 283.00/285.00 312.50/314.50 337.50/339.50 365.00/367.00 1715 283.50/285.50 313.00/315.00 338.50/340.50 366.00/368.00 (C1osing Apr 4) 1715 282.00/284.00 311.00/313.00 336.00/338.00 363.00/365.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.01% 7.90% 7.79% 7.64% 7.53% 7.39% 1100 8.04% 7.96% 7.83% 7.67% 7.56% 7.43% 1200 8.11% 7.95% 7.83% 7.68% 7.55% 7.40% 1300 8.01% 7.91% 7.81% 7.67% 7.56% 7.41% 1400 8.12% 7.96% 7.84% 7.68% 7.55% 7.41% 1500 8.12% 7.96% 7.84% 7.70% 7.58% 7.43% 1600 8.06% 7.94% 7.84% 7.69% 7.57% 7.42% 1715 8.12% 7.96% 7.84% 7.70% 7.58% 7.45% (C1osing Apr 4) 1715 8.01% 7.88% 7.78% 7.63% 7.50% 7.37% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.24% 7.14% 7.04% 6.95% 6.88% 6.86% 1100 7.27% 7.17% 7.08% 6.99% 6.92% 6.90% 1200 7.25% 7.16% 7.06% 6.97% 6.91% 6.88% 1300 7.25% 7.16% 7.07% 6.98% 6.91% 6.89% 1400 7.25% 7.15% 7.07% 6.98% 6.91% 6.89% 1500 7.27% 7.17% 7.08% 6.99% 6.92% 6.90% 1600 7.27% 7.17% 7.08% 6.99% 6.92% 6.89% 1715 7.28% 7.18% 7.10% 7.01% 6.94% 6.92% (C1osing Apr 4) 1715 7.23% 7.11% 7.03% 6.93% 6.86% 6.83% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.8050/54.8150 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com