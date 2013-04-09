Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.67% 06.67% 06.67% (Apr 5) 1000 04.00/05.00 03.00/03.70 01.00/01.30 06.66% 06.66% 06.66% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.50/25.50 60.00/62.00 92.00/94.00 128.00/130.00 1100 23.50/25.00 60.00/62.00 92.50/94.50 128.50/130.50 1200 24.00/25.00 60.50/61.75 93.00/94.50 129.50/131.50 1300 23.25/25.25 59.75/61.75 92.25/94.25 128.75/130.75 1400 23.50/25.00 60.00/62.00 92.50/94.50 128.50/130.50 1500 23.75/24.75 60.00/61.50 92.00/94.00 129.00/131.00 1600 23.50/25.00 60.00/62.00 92.50/94.50 128.50/130.50 1715 23.50/24.50 60.00/62.00 92.50/94.50 129.00/131.00 (C1osing Apr 5) 1715 25.00/27.00 61.50/63.50 94.00/96.00 130.50/132.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 160.00/162.00 188.00/190.00 221.00/223.00 249.00/251.00 1100 161.00/163.00 189.50/191.50 222.50/224.50 250.00/252.00 1200 161.75/163.75 190.25/192.25 223.50/225.50 251.50/253.50 1300 160.75/162.75 189.50/191.50 222.50/224.50 250.50/252.50 1400 160.50/162.50 189.00/191.00 222.00/224.00 250.00/252.00 1500 161.00/163.00 189.50/191.50 222.75/224.75 250.75/252.75 1600 160.50/162.50 189.00/191.00 222.00/224.00 250.00/252.00 1715 161.50/163.50 190.00/192.00 223.00/225.00 251.00/253.00 (C1osing Apr 5) 1715 163.00/165.00 192.00/194.00 225.00/227.00 252.50/254.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 279.50/281.50 309.00/311.00 334.00/336.00 361.50/363.50 1100 280.50/282.50 310.00/312.00 335.50/337.50 363.00/365.00 1200 282.50/284.50 312.00/314.00 337.00/339.00 364.50/366.50 1300 281.50/283.50 311.00/313.00 337.00/339.00 364.00/366.00 1400 281.00/283.00 310.50/312.50 336.00/338.00 363.50/365.50 1500 281.50/283.50 311.00/313.00 336.00/338.00 363.50/365.50 1600 281.00/283.00 310.50/312.50 336.00/338.00 363.50/365.50 1715 282.00/284.00 311.50/313.50 337.00/339.00 364.50/366.50 (C1osing Apr 5) 1715 283.50/285.50 313.00/315.00 338.50/340.50 366.00/368.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.06% 7.92% 7.77% 7.63% 7.50% 7.35% 1100 8.04% 7.95% 7.82% 7.67% 7.56% 7.41% 1200 8.07% 7.96% 7.85% 7.71% 7.58% 7.43% 1300 8.02% 7.92% 7.82% 7.68% 7.55% 7.41% 1400 8.04% 7.95% 7.83% 7.67% 7.54% 7.40% 1500 8.03% 7.92% 7.82% 7.70% 7.57% 7.43% 1600 8.05% 7.96% 7.83% 7.67% 7.55% 7.40% 1715 8.01% 7.96% 7.85% 7.71% 7.59% 7.44% (C1osing Apr 5) 1715 8.12% 7.96% 7.84% 7.70% 7.58% 7.45% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.21% 7.12% 7.03% 6.95% 6.88% 6.86% 1100 7.26% 7.15% 7.07% 6.98% 6.92% 6.90% 1200 7.29% 7.19% 7.11% 7.02% 6.95% 6.92% 1300 7.27% 7.17% 7.09% 7.01% 6.95% 6.92% 1400 7.26% 7.17% 7.08% 7.00% 6.94% 6.91% 1500 7.29% 7.19% 7.10% 7.01% 6.95% 6.92% 1600 7.26% 7.17% 7.09% 7.01% 6.94% 6.92% 1715 7.30% 7.20% 7.12% 7.03% 6.97% 6.94% (C1osing Apr 5) 1715 7.28% 7.18% 7.10% 7.01% 6.94% 6.92% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.5600/54.5700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com