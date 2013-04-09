Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/03.90 01.00/01.30 02.00/02.60 06.71% 06.71% 06.71% (Apr 8) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.67% 06.67% 06.67% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.50/22.50 57.00/59.00 89.50/91.50 126.00/128.00 1100 20.50/22.00 56.50/58.50 89.00/91.00 125.50/127.50 1200 20.50/22.50 57.00/59.00 89.50/91.50 126.00/128.00 1300 20.50/22.00 56.50/58.50 89.00/91.00 125.50/127.50 1400 20.50/22.50 56.75/58.75 89.00/91.00 125.50/127.50 1500 20.50/22.50 56.75/58.75 89.00/91.00 125.50/127.50 1600 20.50/22.50 56.75/58.75 89.00/91.00 125.50/127.50 1715 20.50/22.50 56.75/58.75 89.00/91.00 125.50/127.50 (C1osing Apr 8) 1715 23.50/24.50 60.00/62.00 92.50/94.50 129.00/131.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 158.50/160.50 187.00/189.00 220.50/222.50 248.50/250.50 1100 158.00/160.00 187.00/189.00 220.00/222.00 248.00/250.00 1200 158.50/160.50 187.00/189.00 220.00/222.00 248.00/250.00 1300 158.00/160.00 186.50/188.50 219.50/221.50 247.50/249.50 1400 158.00/160.00 187.00/189.00 220.50/222.50 248.50/250.50 1500 158.00/160.00 187.00/189.00 220.50/222.50 248.50/250.50 1600 158.00/160.00 187.00/189.00 220.00/222.00 248.00/250.00 1715 158.00/160.00 187.00/189.00 220.00/222.00 248.00/250.00 (C1osing Apr 8) 1715 161.50/163.50 190.00/192.00 223.00/225.00 251.00/253.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 279.50/281.50 309.00/311.00 334.50/336.50 362.00/364.00 1100 279.00/281.00 308.50/310.50 334.00/336.00 361.50/363.50 1200 279.00/281.00 308.50/310.50 334.00/336.00 361.50/363.50 1300 278.50/280.50 308.00/310.00 333.50/335.50 361.00/363.00 1400 279.50/281.50 309.50/311.50 335.00/337.00 362.50/364.50 1500 279.50/281.50 309.50/311.50 335.00/337.00 362.50/364.50 1600 279.00/281.00 309.00/311.00 334.50/336.50 362.00/364.00 1715 279.00/281.00 309.00/311.00 334.50/336.50 362.00/364.00 (C1osing Apr 8) 1715 282.00/284.00 311.50/313.50 337.00/339.00 364.50/366.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.96% 7.91% 7.81% 7.70% 7.57% 7.42% 1100 7.88% 7.85% 7.77% 7.66% 7.56% 7.41% 1200 7.95% 7.90% 7.80% 7.69% 7.56% 7.40% 1300 7.87% 7.84% 7.76% 7.66% 7.54% 7.38% 1400 7.93% 7.86% 7.77% 7.66% 7.55% 7.41% 1500 7.92% 7.84% 7.75% 7.64% 7.54% 7.39% 1600 7.91% 7.84% 7.74% 7.64% 7.53% 7.38% 1715 7.92% 7.85% 7.75% 7.65% 7.54% 7.39% (C1osing Apr 8) 1715 8.01% 7.96% 7.85% 7.71% 7.59% 7.44% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.30% 7.20% 7.12% 7.03% 6.97% 6.94% 1100 7.29% 7.19% 7.10% 7.02% 6.96% 6.93% 1200 7.28% 7.18% 7.10% 7.01% 6.96% 6.93% 1300 7.26% 7.16% 7.08% 7.00% 6.94% 6.91% 1400 7.30% 7.20% 7.12% 7.04% 6.98% 6.95% 1500 7.28% 7.18% 7.10% 7.02% 6.96% 6.93% 1600 7.26% 7.16% 7.08% 7.01% 6.95% 6.92% 1715 7.27% 7.17% 7.09% 7.01% 6.95% 6.92% (C1osing Apr 8) 1715 7.30% 7.20% 7.12% 7.03% 6.97% 6.94% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.5800/54.5900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com