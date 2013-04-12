Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.40/04.80 03.30/03.60 01.10/01.20 07.37% 07.37% 07.37% (Apr 10) 1000 05.00/06.25 02.00/02.50 03.00/03.75 06.71% 06.71% 06.71% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.00/17.00 51.00/53.00 83.00/85.00 119.00/121.00 1100 15.00/16.50 50.50/52.50 82.00/84.00 118.00/120.00 1200 14.50/16.50 49.75/51.75 81.00/83.00 116.50/118.50 1300 14.75/16.75 50.00/52.00 81.50/83.50 117.00/119.00 1400 14.50/16.50 49.50/51.50 81.00/83.00 116.50/118.50 1500 15.00/17.00 50.00/52.00 81.00/83.00 116.50/118.50 1600 15.00/17.00 50.50/52.50 81.50/83.50 117.00/119.00 1715 15.00/17.00 50.50/52.50 82.00/84.00 117.50/119.50 (C1osing Apr 10) 1715 16.25/18.25 52.00/54.00 84.00/86.00 120.00/122.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 150.50/152.50 178.50/180.50 211.50/213.50 239.00/241.00 1100 149.75/151.75 177.50/179.50 210.00/212.00 237.50/239.50 1200 148.00/150.00 176.00/178.00 208.50/210.50 236.00/238.00 1300 148.50/150.50 176.50/178.50 209.00/211.00 236.50/238.50 1400 148.50/150.50 176.50/178.50 209.00/211.00 236.50/238.50 1500 148.50/150.50 176.00/178.00 208.50/210.50 236.00/238.00 1600 149.00/151.00 177.00/179.00 209.50/211.50 237.00/239.00 1715 149.50/151.50 177.00/179.00 209.50/211.50 237.00/239.00 (C1osing Apr 10) 1715 151.50/153.50 179.50/181.50 212.00/214.00 239.50/241.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 269.50/271.50 299.00/301.00 324.00/326.00 351.00/353.00 1100 268.00/270.00 297.50/299.50 322.50/324.50 349.50/351.50 1200 266.50/268.50 296.00/298.00 321.00/323.00 348.00/350.00 1300 267.00/269.00 296.00/298.00 321.00/323.00 348.00/350.00 1400 267.00/269.00 296.00/298.00 321.00/323.00 348.00/350.00 1500 266.00/268.00 295.00/297.00 320.00/322.00 347.00/349.00 1600 267.50/269.50 297.00/299.00 322.00/324.00 349.00/351.00 1715 267.50/269.50 297.00/299.00 322.00/324.00 349.00/351.00 (C1osing Apr 10) 1715 270.00/272.00 299.50/301.50 324.75/326.75 352.00/354.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.72% 7.72% 7.63% 7.51% 7.38% 7.24% 1100 7.64% 7.64% 7.56% 7.47% 7.34% 7.20% 1200 7.53% 7.54% 7.47% 7.38% 7.27% 7.15% 1300 7.57% 7.56% 7.49% 7.39% 7.28% 7.15% 1400 7.49% 7.52% 7.46% 7.39% 7.29% 7.16% 1500 7.60% 7.53% 7.45% 7.38% 7.27% 7.13% 1600 7.65% 7.59% 7.49% 7.41% 7.30% 7.17% 1715 7.66% 7.63% 7.53% 7.44% 7.32% 7.17% (C1osing Apr 10) 1715 7.71% 7.70% 7.62% 7.50% 7.37% 7.23% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.12% 7.03% 6.96% 6.87% 6.83% 6.81% 1100 7.08% 7.00% 6.93% 6.85% 6.80% 6.79% 1200 7.03% 6.96% 6.89% 6.81% 6.77% 6.76% 1300 7.03% 6.95% 6.88% 6.80% 6.76% 6.74% 1400 7.04% 6.97% 6.89% 6.81% 6.77% 6.75% 1500 7.02% 6.93% 6.86% 6.78% 6.74% 6.73% 1600 7.05% 6.97% 6.90% 6.82% 6.78% 6.76% 1715 7.05% 6.97% 6.91% 6.83% 6.78% 6.77% (C1osing Apr 10) 1715 7.11% 7.01% 6.94% 6.86% 6.82% 6.80% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.5200/54.5300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com