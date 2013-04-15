Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.66% 06.66% 06.66% (Apr 12) 1000 04.40/04.80 03.30/03.60 01.10/01.20 07.37% 07.37% 07.37% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.00/16.00 49.50/51.50 81.00/83.00 116.50/118.50 1100 14.00/16.00 49.00/51.00 80.00/82.00 115.50/117.50 1200 14.50/16.00 49.00/51.00 80.50/82.50 116.00/118.00 1300 14.00/16.00 49.50/51.50 81.00/83.00 116.50/118.50 1400 14.00/16.00 49.00/51.00 80.00/82.00 115.50/117.50 1500 13.75/15.75 48.75/50.75 80.00/82.00 115.50/117.50 1600 13.75/15.75 48.75/50.75 80.00/82.00 115.50/117.50 1715 13.50/15.50 48.75/50.75 79.75/81.75 115.00/117.00 (C1osing Apr 12) 1715 15.00/17.00 50.50/52.50 82.00/84.00 117.50/119.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 148.50/150.50 176.00/178.00 208.50/210.50 235.50/237.50 1100 147.50/149.50 175.00/177.00 207.00/209.00 234.50/236.50 1200 147.50/149.50 175.00/177.00 207.50/209.50 234.50/236.50 1300 148.50/150.50 176.00/178.00 208.50/210.50 235.50/237.50 1400 147.50/149.50 175.00/177.00 207.50/209.50 235.00/237.00 1500 147.00/149.00 174.50/176.50 207.00/209.00 234.00/236.00 1600 147.00/149.00 174.50/176.50 207.00/209.00 234.00/236.00 1715 146.50/148.50 173.50/175.50 206.00/208.00 233.00/235.00 (C1osing Apr 12) 1715 149.50/151.50 177.00/179.00 209.50/211.50 237.00/239.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 266.00/268.00 295.00/297.00 320.00/322.00 347.00/349.00 1100 265.00/267.00 294.00/296.00 319.00/321.00 346.00/348.00 1200 265.00/267.00 294.00/296.00 319.00/321.00 346.00/348.00 1300 266.00/268.00 295.50/297.50 320.50/322.50 347.50/349.50 1400 265.50/267.50 294.50/296.50 319.50/321.50 346.50/348.50 1500 264.50/266.50 293.50/295.50 318.50/320.50 345.50/347.50 1600 264.00/266.00 293.00/295.00 318.00/320.00 345.00/347.00 1715 263.00/265.00 292.00/294.00 317.00/319.00 344.00/346.00 (C1osing Apr 12) 1715 267.50/269.50 297.00/299.00 322.00/324.00 349.00/351.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.66% 7.61% 7.50% 7.40% 7.28% 7.14% 1100 7.60% 7.53% 7.44% 7.36% 7.25% 7.10% 1200 7.64% 7.57% 7.48% 7.38% 7.25% 7.12% 1300 7.68% 7.63% 7.53% 7.43% 7.31% 7.17% 1400 7.61% 7.53% 7.44% 7.37% 7.25% 7.12% 1500 7.56% 7.53% 7.45% 7.35% 7.24% 7.11% 1600 7.56% 7.53% 7.45% 7.35% 7.23% 7.10% 1715 7.53% 7.51% 7.42% 7.33% 7.20% 7.07% (C1osing Apr 12) 1715 7.66% 7.63% 7.53% 7.44% 7.32% 7.17% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.01% 6.93% 6.86% 6.77% 6.73% 6.72% 1100 6.98% 6.91% 6.84% 6.76% 6.72% 6.71% 1200 7.00% 6.92% 6.85% 6.77% 6.73% 6.72% 1300 7.04% 6.95% 6.89% 6.81% 6.76% 6.75% 1400 7.01% 6.93% 6.86% 6.78% 6.74% 6.72% 1500 6.99% 6.91% 6.84% 6.76% 6.72% 6.71% 1600 6.98% 6.90% 6.82% 6.75% 6.71% 6.70% 1715 6.95% 6.87% 6.80% 6.73% 6.69% 6.68% (C1osing Apr 12) 1715 7.05% 6.97% 6.91% 6.83% 6.78% 6.77% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.6250/54.6350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com