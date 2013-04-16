Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.70% 06.70% 06.70% (Apr 15) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.66% 06.66% 06.66% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.00/14.00 48.00/49.25 79.00/80.50 114.00/116.00 1100 13.00/14.00 47.50/49.50 78.00/80.00 113.00/115.00 1200 13.00/14.00 47.50/48.75 78.00/79.50 113.00/115.00 1300 12.25/14.25 46.75/48.75 77.25/79.25 112.00/114.00 1400 12.50/14.00 47.00/49.00 77.50/79.50 112.00/114.00 1500 12.50/14.00 47.00/49.00 78.00/80.00 112.50/114.50 1600 12.25/14.25 47.00/49.00 77.50/79.50 112.50/114.50 1715 13.00/14.00 47.50/48.75 78.00/79.50 113.00/115.00 (C1osing Apr 15) 1715 13.50/15.50 48.75/50.75 79.75/81.75 115.00/117.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 145.25/147.25 172.50/174.50 204.50/206.50 231.50/233.50 1100 144.00/146.00 171.00/173.00 203.00/205.00 230.00/232.00 1200 144.00/146.00 171.00/173.00 203.00/205.00 230.00/232.00 1300 142.50/144.50 169.50/171.50 201.50/203.50 228.00/230.00 1400 143.00/145.00 170.00/172.00 201.75/203.75 228.50/230.50 1500 143.50/145.50 170.50/172.50 202.50/204.50 229.50/231.50 1600 143.50/145.50 170.50/172.50 202.50/204.50 229.50/231.50 1715 144.00/146.00 170.75/172.75 202.50/204.50 229.50/231.50 (C1osing Apr 15) 1715 146.50/148.50 173.50/175.50 206.00/208.00 233.00/235.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 261.50/263.50 290.50/292.50 315.50/317.50 342.00/344.00 1100 260.00/262.00 288.50/290.50 313.50/315.50 340.00/342.00 1200 260.00/262.00 289.00/291.00 314.00/316.00 341.00/343.00 1300 258.00/260.00 286.50/288.50 311.50/313.50 338.00/340.00 1400 258.50/260.50 287.50/289.50 312.50/314.50 339.00/341.00 1500 260.00/262.00 289.00/291.00 314.00/316.00 340.50/342.50 1600 259.50/261.50 288.50/290.50 313.50/315.50 340.00/342.00 1715 259.50/261.50 288.50/290.50 313.50/315.50 340.00/342.00 (C1osing Apr 15) 1715 263.00/265.00 292.00/294.00 317.00/319.00 344.00/346.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.58% 7.54% 7.45% 7.35% 7.22% 7.08% 1100 7.57% 7.50% 7.40% 7.30% 7.17% 7.04% 1200 7.52% 7.47% 7.39% 7.30% 7.17% 7.04% 1300 7.45% 7.42% 7.33% 7.23% 7.10% 6.98% 1400 7.48% 7.44% 7.33% 7.24% 7.12% 6.99% 1500 7.49% 7.48% 7.38% 7.27% 7.15% 7.02% 1600 7.51% 7.46% 7.38% 7.29% 7.17% 7.04% 1715 7.55% 7.49% 7.41% 7.32% 7.19% 7.05% (C1osing Apr 15) 1715 7.53% 7.51% 7.42% 7.33% 7.20% 7.07% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.96% 6.88% 6.80% 6.74% 6.69% 6.69% 1100 6.93% 6.85% 6.77% 6.71% 6.67% 6.66% 1200 6.93% 6.85% 6.78% 6.72% 6.68% 6.68% 1300 6.87% 6.80% 6.72% 6.66% 6.63% 6.63% 1400 6.88% 6.80% 6.74% 6.68% 6.64% 6.64% 1500 6.92% 6.85% 6.78% 6.72% 6.68% 6.67% 1600 6.93% 6.85% 6.79% 6.73% 6.69% 6.68% 1715 6.94% 6.86% 6.79% 6.73% 6.69% 6.68% (C1osing Apr 15) 1715 6.95% 6.87% 6.80% 6.73% 6.69% 6.68% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.1500/54.1600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com