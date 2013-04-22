Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.20/05.70 04.20/04.50 01.00/01.20 07.02% 07.08% 06.75% (Apr 17) 1000 05.00/06.20 01.00/01.20 04.00/05.00 06.75% 06.75% 06.75% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.50/08.50 41.00/43.00 72.50/74.50 108.00/110.00 1100 07.25/08.25 41.50/42.75 72.50/74.00 108.00/110.00 1200 07.00/07.75 41.00/42.00 71.50/72.50 106.50/108.00 1300 07.00/08.00 41.00/43.00 71.50/73.50 107.00/109.00 1400 07.00/08.00 41.00/42.50 71.75/73.75 107.25/109.25 1500 06.50/08.50 40.50/42.50 71.00/73.00 106.00/108.00 1600 07.00/08.50 40.50/42.50 71.00/73.00 106.50/108.50 1715 07.00/08.50 41.00/43.00 71.00/73.00 106.00/108.00 (C1osing Apr 17) 1715 08.50/09.00 42.75/43.75 74.00/75.00 109.50/111.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 139.50/141.50 166.50/168.50 198.50/200.50 225.50/227.50 1100 139.75/141.75 166.75/168.75 199.00/201.00 226.00/228.00 1200 137.50/139.00 164.00/165.50 195.50/197.00 221.50/223.00 1300 138.00/140.00 164.50/166.50 196.00/198.00 223.00/225.00 1400 138.50/140.50 165.00/167.00 196.50/198.50 222.50/224.50 1500 137.00/139.00 163.50/165.50 195.00/197.00 221.00/223.00 1600 137.50/139.50 164.00/166.00 195.50/197.50 221.75/223.75 1715 137.00/139.00 163.50/165.50 195.00/197.00 221.25/223.25 (C1osing Apr 17) 1715 141.00/142.50 168.50/170.50 201.00/203.00 228.00/230.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 255.50/257.50 284.50/286.50 309.50/311.50 336.00/338.00 1100 256.50/258.50 285.50/287.50 310.50/312.50 337.00/339.00 1200 251.00/252.50 279.50/281.00 304.00/305.50 330.50/332.00 1300 252.50/254.50 281.50/283.50 306.00/308.00 332.00/334.00 1400 252.50/254.50 281.00/283.00 305.50/307.50 331.50/333.50 1500 250.50/252.50 279.50/281.50 304.00/306.00 330.00/332.00 1600 251.00/253.00 280.00/282.00 304.00/306.00 330.00/332.00 1715 250.50/252.50 279.50/281.50 303.50/305.50 329.50/331.50 (C1osing Apr 17) 1715 258.50/260.50 287.50/289.50 312.50/314.50 339.00/341.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.44% 7.51% 7.44% 7.36% 7.22% 7.08% 1100 7.47% 7.48% 7.43% 7.36% 7.22% 7.08% 1200 7.37% 7.38% 7.34% 7.26% 7.12% 6.98% 1300 7.45% 7.42% 7.38% 7.29% 7.14% 7.00% 1400 7.41% 7.44% 7.40% 7.32% 7.16% 7.02% 1500 7.36% 7.36% 7.31% 7.24% 7.09% 6.96% 1600 7.38% 7.37% 7.34% 7.27% 7.12% 6.98% 1715 7.48% 7.39% 7.32% 7.25% 7.10% 6.97% (C1osing Apr 17) 1715 7.46% 7.48% 7.44% 7.36% 7.24% 7.11% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.96% 6.88% 6.82% 6.74% 6.71% 6.69% 1100 6.97% 6.90% 6.84% 6.76% 6.72% 6.71% 1200 6.85% 6.77% 6.71% 6.64% 6.61% 6.60% 1300 6.89% 6.81% 6.75% 6.68% 6.64% 6.63% 1400 6.88% 6.81% 6.75% 6.67% 6.63% 6.62% 1500 6.83% 6.75% 6.70% 6.63% 6.59% 6.59% 1600 6.85% 6.78% 6.72% 6.64% 6.60% 6.59% 1715 6.85% 6.77% 6.71% 6.63% 6.60% 6.59% (C1osing Apr 17) 1715 7.00% 6.92% 6.86% 6.77% 6.74% 6.72% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.9600/53.9700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com