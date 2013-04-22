Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.75/03.75 01.00/01.25 01.75/02.50 06.19% 06.76% 05.91% (Apr 18) 1000 05.20/05.70 04.20/04.50 01.00/01.20 07.02% 07.08% 06.75% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 05.25/06.25 39.00/40.50 69.00/71.00 104.75/106.75 1100 05.00/06.00 38.50/40.50 68.50/70.50 103.50/105.50 1200 05.00/05.50 39.00/40.00 69.00/70.00 104.00/105.50 1300 05.00/06.00 39.00/40.00 68.50/70.50 103.50/105.50 1400 05.00/06.00 38.50/40.50 68.50/70.50 103.50/105.50 1500 04.75/05.75 38.25/39.25 68.25/69.25 102.75/104.25 1600 04.50/06.50 38.25/40.25 68.00/70.00 102.50/104.50 1715 04.50/06.50 38.00/40.00 67.50/69.50 102.00/104.00 (C1osing Apr 18) 1715 07.00/08.50 41.00/43.00 71.00/73.00 106.00/108.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 136.00/138.00 162.50/164.50 194.00/196.00 220.00/222.00 1100 135.00/137.00 161.50/163.50 193.50/195.50 220.00/222.00 1200 135.00/136.50 162.00/163.50 193.50/195.00 220.00/221.50 1300 135.00/137.00 161.50/163.50 193.50/195.50 219.50/221.50 1400 135.00/137.00 161.50/163.50 193.50/195.50 219.50/221.50 1500 134.25/136.25 160.75/162.75 192.75/194.75 219.00/221.00 1600 133.50/135.50 160.00/162.00 191.50/193.50 217.00/219.00 1715 133.00/135.00 159.00/161.00 190.50/192.50 216.50/218.50 (C1osing Apr 18) 1715 137.00/139.00 163.50/165.50 195.00/197.00 221.25/223.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 249.50/251.50 278.00/280.00 302.50/304.50 328.50/330.50 1100 249.50/251.50 278.00/280.00 302.00/304.00 328.00/330.00 1200 249.50/251.00 278.00/279.50 302.50/304.00 328.50/330.00 1300 249.00/251.00 278.00/280.00 302.00/304.00 328.00/330.00 1400 249.00/251.00 278.00/280.00 302.00/304.00 328.00/330.00 1500 248.00/250.00 277.00/279.00 301.00/303.00 327.00/329.00 1600 246.50/248.50 275.00/277.00 299.00/301.00 325.00/327.00 1715 245.50/247.50 274.00/276.00 298.00/300.00 323.50/325.50 (C1osing Apr 18) 1715 250.50/252.50 279.50/281.50 303.50/305.50 329.50/331.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.47% 7.39% 7.37% 7.30% 7.14% 6.99% 1100 7.39% 7.32% 7.27% 7.22% 7.07% 6.95% 1200 7.39% 7.32% 7.28% 7.21% 7.08% 6.95% 1300 7.39% 7.32% 7.27% 7.22% 7.07% 6.95% 1400 7.39% 7.32% 7.26% 7.22% 7.07% 6.95% 1500 7.25% 7.24% 7.19% 7.17% 7.04% 6.92% 1600 7.35% 7.27% 7.20% 7.15% 7.01% 6.89% 1715 7.30% 7.22% 7.17% 7.12% 6.97% 6.85% (C1osing Apr 18) 1715 7.48% 7.39% 7.32% 7.25% 7.10% 6.97% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.86% 6.78% 6.72% 6.64% 6.61% 6.60% 1100 6.84% 6.76% 6.70% 6.62% 6.58% 6.58% 1200 6.84% 6.76% 6.69% 6.62% 6.59% 6.58% 1300 6.83% 6.75% 6.70% 6.61% 6.58% 6.57% 1400 6.83% 6.75% 6.69% 6.61% 6.58% 6.57% 1500 6.81% 6.72% 6.67% 6.59% 6.56% 6.55% 1600 6.76% 6.68% 6.63% 6.55% 6.52% 6.52% 1715 6.74% 6.66% 6.60% 6.53% 6.49% 6.49% (C1osing Apr 18) 1715 6.85% 6.77% 6.71% 6.63% 6.60% 6.59% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.1400/54.1500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com