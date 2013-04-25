Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/03.60 02.00/02.40 01.00/01.20 06.72% 06.72% 06.72% (Apr 22) 1000 02.75/03.75 01.00/01.25 01.75/02.50 06.19% 06.76% 05.91% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.50/05.00 37.25/39.25 67.00/69.00 102.00/104.00 1100 04.00/05.00 37.50/39.50 67.00/69.00 102.00/104.00 1200 03.00/05.00 37.00/39.00 67.00/69.00 102.00/104.00 1300 03.50/05.50 37.00/39.00 67.00/69.00 102.00/104.00 1400 03.75/05.25 37.25/39.25 67.00/69.00 102.00/104.00 1500 04.00/05.00 37.50/39.00 67.50/69.50 102.00/104.00 1600 04.00/05.00 37.50/39.50 67.50/69.50 102.50/104.50 1715 04.00/05.00 37.50/39.50 67.50/69.50 102.50/104.50 (C1osing Apr 22) 1715 04.50/06.50 38.00/40.00 67.50/69.50 102.00/104.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 133.50/135.50 160.00/162.00 192.00/194.00 218.50/220.50 1100 133.50/135.50 160.00/162.00 191.50/193.50 218.00/220.00 1200 133.00/135.00 159.50/161.50 191.00/193.00 217.00/219.00 1300 133.00/135.00 159.50/161.50 191.00/193.00 217.00/219.00 1400 133.50/135.50 160.00/162.00 191.50/193.50 217.50/219.50 1500 133.50/135.50 160.50/162.50 192.50/194.50 219.00/221.00 1600 134.00/136.00 161.00/163.00 193.00/195.00 219.50/221.50 1715 134.00/136.00 161.00/163.00 193.00/195.00 219.50/221.50 (C1osing Apr 22) 1715 133.00/135.00 159.00/161.00 190.50/192.50 216.50/218.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 248.00/250.00 277.00/279.00 301.00/303.00 327.00/329.00 1100 247.50/249.50 276.50/278.50 300.50/302.50 326.50/328.50 1200 246.50/248.50 275.50/277.50 299.50/301.50 325.50/327.50 1300 246.50/248.50 275.00/277.00 299.00/301.00 324.50/326.50 1400 247.00/249.00 276.00/278.00 300.00/302.00 326.00/328.00 1500 248.50/250.50 277.50/279.50 301.50/303.50 327.50/329.50 1600 249.50/251.50 278.50/280.50 303.00/305.00 329.00/331.00 1715 250.00/252.00 279.50/281.50 304.00/306.00 330.00/332.00 (C1osing Apr 22) 1715 245.50/247.50 274.00/276.00 298.00/300.00 323.50/325.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.34% 7.26% 7.21% 7.18% 7.03% 6.91% 1100 7.39% 7.25% 7.21% 7.17% 7.02% 6.89% 1200 7.29% 7.25% 7.21% 7.15% 7.00% 6.87% 1300 7.30% 7.26% 7.21% 7.15% 7.01% 6.87% 1400 7.34% 7.25% 7.21% 7.17% 7.02% 6.89% 1500 7.34% 7.30% 7.21% 7.17% 7.04% 6.92% 1600 7.39% 7.30% 7.24% 7.20% 7.07% 6.94% 1715 7.38% 7.30% 7.24% 7.20% 7.06% 6.94% (C1osing Apr 22) 1715 7.30% 7.22% 7.17% 7.12% 6.97% 6.85% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.80% 6.73% 6.68% 6.59% 6.56% 6.56% 1100 6.79% 6.71% 6.66% 6.58% 6.55% 6.55% 1200 6.76% 6.69% 6.64% 6.56% 6.53% 6.53% 1300 6.76% 6.69% 6.63% 6.55% 6.51% 6.51% 1400 6.77% 6.70% 6.65% 6.57% 6.54% 6.54% 1500 6.81% 6.74% 6.68% 6.60% 6.56% 6.56% 1600 6.83% 6.76% 6.71% 6.63% 6.60% 6.59% 1715 6.83% 6.77% 6.73% 6.65% 6.61% 6.61% (C1osing Apr 22) 1715 6.74% 6.66% 6.60% 6.53% 6.49% 6.49% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.3800/54.3900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com