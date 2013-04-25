Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/04.80 01.00/01.20 03.00/03.60 06.73% 06.73% 06.73% (Apr 23) 1000 03.00/03.60 02.00/02.40 01.00/01.20 06.72% 06.72% 06.72% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.00/02.00 34.50/36.50 64.50/66.50 99.50/101.50 1100 01.00/02.00 34.00/36.00 63.50/65.50 99.00/101.00 1200 00.50/01.50 34.00/36.00 63.50/65.50 98.50/100.50 1300 01.00/01.50 34.75/35.75 64.00/66.00 99.50/101.50 1400 00.25/01.75 33.50/35.50 63.50/65.50 98.50/100.50 1500 00.50/02.50 34.00/36.00 63.50/65.50 98.75/100.75 1600 00.50/01.50 34.00/36.00 63.50/65.50 98.50/100.50 1715 01.00/01.50 34.50/35.50 64.25/65.75 99.50/101.50 (C1osing Apr 23) 1715 04.00/05.00 37.50/39.50 67.50/69.50 102.50/104.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 131.50/133.50 158.50/160.50 190.50/192.50 217.50/219.50 1100 130.00/132.00 156.50/158.50 188.50/190.50 215.00/217.00 1200 130.00/132.00 156.50/158.50 188.50/190.50 215.00/217.00 1300 131.00/133.00 158.00/160.00 189.50/191.50 216.00/218.00 1400 130.00/132.00 157.00/159.00 188.00/190.00 214.50/216.50 1500 130.00/132.00 156.50/158.50 188.50/190.50 215.00/217.00 1600 130.00/132.00 157.00/159.00 189.00/191.00 215.50/217.50 1715 130.50/132.50 157.50/159.50 189.50/191.50 216.00/218.00 (C1osing Apr 23) 1715 134.00/136.00 161.00/163.00 193.00/195.00 219.50/221.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 248.00/250.00 277.50/279.50 301.50/303.50 327.50/329.50 1100 245.00/247.00 274.00/276.00 298.00/300.00 324.00/326.00 1200 245.00/247.00 274.50/276.50 298.50/300.50 324.50/326.50 1300 246.50/248.50 275.50/277.50 300.00/302.00 326.00/328.00 1400 244.50/246.50 274.00/276.00 298.50/300.50 324.50/326.50 1500 245.00/247.00 274.00/276.00 298.50/300.50 324.50/326.50 1600 245.00/247.00 274.50/276.50 298.50/300.50 324.50/326.50 1715 246.00/248.00 275.00/277.00 299.00/301.00 325.00/327.00 (C1osing Apr 23) 1715 250.00/252.00 279.50/281.50 304.00/306.00 330.00/332.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.48% 7.35% 7.28% 7.26% 7.11% 6.98% 1100 7.38% 7.25% 7.25% 7.18% 7.03% 6.91% 1200 7.37% 7.24% 7.21% 7.18% 7.03% 6.91% 1300 7.42% 7.32% 7.28% 7.23% 7.09% 6.94% 1400 7.26% 7.24% 7.21% 7.18% 7.05% 6.89% 1500 7.37% 7.24% 7.22% 7.17% 7.02% 6.90% 1600 7.37% 7.24% 7.21% 7.18% 7.05% 6.93% 1715 7.36% 7.29% 7.27% 7.20% 7.07% 6.94% (C1osing Apr 23) 1715 7.38% 7.30% 7.24% 7.20% 7.06% 6.94% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.88% 6.82% 6.77% 6.68% 6.64% 6.64% 1100 6.81% 6.74% 6.70% 6.61% 6.58% 6.58% 1200 6.80% 6.74% 6.70% 6.62% 6.59% 6.59% 1300 6.83% 6.77% 6.72% 6.64% 6.61% 6.61% 1400 6.78% 6.73% 6.69% 6.62% 6.59% 6.59% 1500 6.80% 6.74% 6.69% 6.61% 6.58% 6.58% 1600 6.82% 6.74% 6.70% 6.62% 6.59% 6.58% 1715 6.83% 6.76% 6.71% 6.62% 6.59% 6.59% (C1osing Apr 23) 1715 6.83% 6.77% 6.73% 6.65% 6.61% 6.61% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.2200/54.2300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com