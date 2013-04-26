Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/04.70 03.00/03.50 01.00/01.20 06.73% 06.73% 06.73% (Apr 25) 1000 04.00/04.80 01.00/01.20 03.00/03.60 06.73% 06.73% 06.73% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 32.50/34.00 62.00/64.00 97.00/99.00 128.00/130.00 1100 32.50/34.00 62.00/64.00 97.00/99.00 128.00/130.00 1200 32.50/34.00 62.00/64.00 97.00/99.00 128.00/130.00 1300 32.50/34.00 62.00/64.00 97.00/99.00 128.00/130.00 1400 32.00/34.00 61.50/63.50 96.50/98.50 127.50/129.50 1500 33.00/34.00 62.50/64.50 97.50/99.50 128.50/130.50 1600 32.50/34.00 62.00/64.00 97.00/99.00 128.00/130.00 1715 32.00/34.00 61.50/63.50 96.50/98.50 127.50/129.50 (C1osing Apr 25) 1715 34.50/35.50 64.25/65.75 99.50/101.50 130.50/132.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 155.00/157.00 187.00/189.00 213.50/215.50 243.50/245.50 1100 155.00/157.00 187.00/189.00 213.50/215.50 243.50/245.50 1200 155.00/157.00 187.00/189.00 213.50/215.50 243.50/245.50 1300 155.00/157.00 187.00/189.00 213.00/215.00 243.00/245.00 1400 154.50/156.50 186.50/188.50 212.50/214.50 242.50/244.50 1500 155.50/157.50 187.00/189.00 213.50/215.50 243.00/245.00 1600 155.00/157.00 187.00/189.00 213.00/215.00 243.00/245.00 1715 154.50/156.50 186.50/188.50 212.50/214.50 242.50/244.50 (C1osing Apr 25) 1715 157.50/159.50 189.50/191.50 216.00/218.00 246.00/248.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 273.00/275.00 297.00/299.00 323.00/325.00 355.00/357.00 1100 273.00/275.00 297.00/299.00 323.00/325.00 355.50/357.50 1200 273.00/275.00 297.00/299.00 323.00/325.00 355.00/357.00 1300 272.00/274.00 296.00/298.00 322.00/324.00 353.50/355.50 1400 271.50/273.50 295.25/297.25 321.00/323.00 352.50/354.50 1500 272.00/274.00 296.00/298.00 322.00/324.00 353.50/355.50 1600 272.00/274.00 296.00/298.00 322.00/324.00 354.00/356.00 1715 271.50/273.50 295.50/297.50 321.50/323.50 353.00/355.00 (C1osing Apr 25) 1715 275.00/277.00 299.00/301.00 325.00/327.00 01.00/01.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.22% 7.19% 7.17% 7.12% 7.00% 6.88% 1100 7.22% 7.19% 7.17% 7.12% 7.00% 6.88% 1200 7.21% 7.18% 7.16% 7.11% 7.00% 6.87% 1300 7.21% 7.17% 7.16% 7.10% 6.99% 6.86% 1400 7.16% 7.12% 7.12% 7.08% 6.97% 6.85% 1500 7.26% 7.23% 7.19% 7.13% 7.01% 6.86% 1600 7.20% 7.17% 7.15% 7.10% 6.98% 6.86% 1715 7.15% 7.11% 7.11% 7.07% 6.96% 6.84% (C1osing Apr 25) 1715 7.36% 7.29% 7.27% 7.20% 7.07% 6.94% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.78% 6.72% 6.69% 6.60% 6.57% 6.57% 1100 6.78% 6.72% 6.68% 6.60% 6.57% 6.57% 1200 6.77% 6.71% 6.68% 6.59% 6.56% 6.56% 1300 6.75% 6.69% 6.65% 6.56% 6.54% 6.53% 1400 6.74% 6.68% 6.64% 6.55% 6.52% 6.51% 1500 6.76% 6.69% 6.64% 6.56% 6.53% 6.52% 1600 6.75% 6.69% 6.64% 6.56% 6.53% 6.53% 1715 6.73% 6.67% 6.63% 6.55% 6.52% 6.51% (C1osing Apr 25) 1715 6.83% 6.76% 6.71% 6.62% 6.59% 6.59% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.3750/54.3850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com