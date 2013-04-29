Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/03.60 01.00/01.20 02.00/02.40 06.72% 06.72% 06.72% (Apr 26) 1000 04.00/04.70 03.00/03.50 01.00/01.20 06.73% 06.73% 06.73% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.50/31.50 60.00/61.00 94.00/96.00 125.00/127.00 1100 29.75/31.75 59.25/61.25 93.75/95.75 124.50/126.50 1200 29.75/31.75 59.25/61.25 93.75/95.75 124.50/126.50 1300 30.50/31.50 59.00/61.00 93.50/95.50 124.00/126.00 1400 29.50/31.50 58.50/60.50 93.00/95.00 123.50/125.50 1500 29.50/31.00 58.50/60.50 93.00/95.00 123.50/125.50 1600 30.25/31.25 59.00/61.00 93.50/95.00 123.75/125.75 1715 30.25/31.25 59.25/60.50 93.75/95.25 124.25/126.25 (C1osing Apr 26) 1715 32.00/34.00 61.50/63.50 96.50/98.50 127.50/129.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 151.50/153.50 183.00/185.00 209.00/211.00 238.50/240.50 1100 151.00/153.00 183.00/185.00 209.00/211.00 238.50/240.50 1200 151.00/153.00 182.50/184.50 208.50/210.50 238.00/240.00 1300 150.50/152.50 181.50/183.50 207.50/209.50 237.00/239.00 1400 149.50/151.50 180.50/182.50 206.50/208.50 236.00/238.00 1500 149.50/151.50 181.00/183.00 207.00/209.00 236.50/238.50 1600 150.25/152.25 181.75/183.75 207.75/209.75 237.25/239.25 1715 150.50/152.50 182.00/184.00 208.00/210.00 237.50/239.50 (C1osing Apr 26) 1715 154.50/156.50 186.50/188.50 212.50/214.50 242.50/244.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 267.00/269.00 291.00/293.00 316.50/318.50 348.00/350.00 1100 267.50/269.50 291.25/293.25 317.00/319.00 348.50/350.50 1200 267.00/269.00 290.75/292.75 316.50/318.50 348.00/350.00 1300 265.50/267.50 289.00/291.00 314.50/316.50 346.00/348.00 1400 264.50/266.50 288.00/290.00 313.50/315.50 345.00/347.00 1500 265.00/267.00 288.50/290.50 314.00/316.00 345.50/347.50 1600 266.00/268.00 289.50/291.50 315.00/317.00 346.50/348.50 1715 266.00/268.00 289.50/291.50 315.00/317.00 346.50/348.50 (C1osing Apr 26) 1715 271.50/273.50 295.50/297.50 321.50/323.50 353.00/355.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.17% 7.12% 7.09% 7.03% 6.89% 6.77% 1100 7.12% 7.10% 7.07% 7.01% 6.88% 6.78% 1200 7.13% 7.10% 7.08% 7.01% 6.88% 6.76% 1300 7.17% 7.07% 7.06% 6.98% 6.85% 6.72% 1400 7.07% 7.03% 7.02% 6.96% 6.82% 6.69% 1500 7.02% 7.03% 7.03% 6.96% 6.82% 6.71% 1600 7.12% 7.08% 7.04% 6.97% 6.85% 6.74% 1715 7.12% 7.07% 7.06% 7.00% 6.86% 6.75% (C1osing Apr 26) 1715 7.15% 7.11% 7.11% 7.07% 6.96% 6.84% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.68% 6.62% 6.56% 6.49% 6.46% 6.46% 1100 6.68% 6.62% 6.58% 6.50% 6.48% 6.47% 1200 6.67% 6.61% 6.57% 6.49% 6.47% 6.46% 1300 6.64% 6.58% 6.53% 6.45% 6.43% 6.43% 1400 6.61% 6.56% 6.51% 6.44% 6.41% 6.41% 1500 6.63% 6.57% 6.52% 6.45% 6.42% 6.42% 1600 6.65% 6.59% 6.55% 6.47% 6.44% 6.44% 1715 6.66% 6.60% 6.55% 6.47% 6.44% 6.44% (C1osing Apr 26) 1715 6.73% 6.67% 6.63% 6.55% 6.52% 6.51% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.2300/54.2400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com