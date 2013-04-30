Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/03.60 02.00/02.40 01.00/01.20 06.74% 06.74% 06.74% (Apr 29) 1000 03.00/03.60 01.00/01.20 02.00/02.40 06.72% 06.72% 06.72% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 29.00/30.50 57.75/59.25 91.75/93.25 121.50/123.50 1100 29.00/30.00 57.75/59.00 91.75/93.25 121.50/123.50 1200 28.00/29.50 57.00/59.00 91.00/93.00 121.00/123.00 1300 28.50/30.50 57.50/59.50 91.50/93.50 121.75/123.75 1400 29.00/30.00 57.75/59.75 91.75/93.75 121.50/123.50 1500 28.00/29.50 57.00/59.00 90.50/92.50 120.00/122.00 1600 29.00/30.00 57.50/59.50 91.00/93.00 121.00/123.00 1715 28.50/30.50 57.50/59.50 91.50/93.50 121.50/123.50 (C1osing Apr 29) 1715 30.25/31.25 59.25/60.50 93.75/95.25 124.25/126.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 147.50/149.50 178.50/180.50 204.50/206.50 233.50/235.50 1100 147.50/149.50 178.50/180.50 204.50/206.50 233.75/235.75 1200 147.00/149.00 178.50/180.50 205.00/207.00 234.50/236.50 1300 148.00/150.00 179.50/181.50 205.50/207.50 234.50/236.50 1400 147.50/149.50 178.75/180.75 205.00/207.00 234.25/236.25 1500 146.00/148.00 177.00/179.00 203.00/205.00 232.00/234.00 1600 147.00/149.00 178.00/180.00 204.00/206.00 233.00/235.00 1715 147.50/149.50 178.50/180.50 204.50/206.50 233.50/235.50 (C1osing Apr 29) 1715 150.50/152.50 182.00/184.00 208.00/210.00 237.50/239.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 261.50/263.50 285.00/287.00 310.50/312.50 341.50/343.50 1100 262.00/264.00 285.50/287.50 311.00/313.00 342.00/344.00 1200 263.00/265.00 286.50/288.50 312.00/314.00 343.00/345.00 1300 263.00/265.00 286.50/288.50 312.00/314.00 343.00/345.00 1400 262.50/264.50 286.00/288.00 311.50/313.50 342.50/344.50 1500 260.00/262.00 283.50/285.50 309.00/311.00 340.00/342.00 1600 261.00/263.00 284.50/286.50 310.00/312.00 341.00/343.00 1715 261.50/263.50 285.00/287.00 310.00/312.00 341.00/343.00 (C1osing Apr 29) 1715 266.00/268.00 289.50/291.50 315.00/317.00 346.50/348.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.14% 7.03% 6.99% 6.92% 6.78% 6.67% 1100 7.08% 7.02% 6.99% 6.91% 6.78% 6.67% 1200 6.92% 6.97% 6.95% 6.88% 6.75% 6.66% 1300 7.08% 7.02% 6.98% 6.92% 6.80% 6.69% 1400 7.12% 7.08% 7.03% 6.94% 6.81% 6.70% 1500 6.97% 7.01% 6.95% 6.87% 6.76% 6.65% 1600 7.13% 7.07% 7.00% 6.93% 6.80% 6.69% 1715 7.14% 7.08% 7.04% 6.96% 6.83% 6.71% (C1osing Apr 29) 1715 7.12% 7.07% 7.06% 7.00% 6.86% 6.75% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.59% 6.53% 6.47% 6.40% 6.38% 6.37% 1100 6.59% 6.53% 6.48% 6.41% 6.39% 6.38% 1200 6.59% 6.55% 6.50% 6.43% 6.40% 6.39% 1300 6.61% 6.54% 6.50% 6.42% 6.40% 6.39% 1400 6.63% 6.57% 6.52% 6.45% 6.42% 6.41% 1500 6.58% 6.52% 6.47% 6.40% 6.39% 6.38% 1600 6.61% 6.55% 6.50% 6.43% 6.41% 6.40% 1715 6.63% 6.57% 6.51% 6.44% 6.41% 6.40% (C1osing Apr 29) 1715 6.66% 6.60% 6.55% 6.47% 6.44% 6.44% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.8000/53.8100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com