Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.90/04.70 01.00/01.20 02.90/03.50 06.62% 06.79% 06.56% (Apr 30) 1000 03.00/03.60 02.00/02.40 01.00/01.20 06.74% 06.74% 06.74% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.00/27.00 53.50/55.50 87.50/89.50 117.50/119.50 1100 25.50/27.50 54.00/56.00 88.00/90.00 118.00/120.00 1200 25.75/26.75 54.75/55.75 88.50/89.50 118.25/119.75 1300 25.50/27.00 54.25/56.25 88.00/90.00 118.00/120.00 1400 25.50/27.00 54.25/56.25 88.00/90.00 118.00/120.00 1500 25.50/27.00 54.25/56.25 88.00/90.00 118.00/120.00 1600 25.25/27.25 54.00/56.00 88.00/90.00 118.00/120.00 1715 25.50/27.00 54.00/56.00 88.00/90.00 118.00/120.00 (C1osing Apr 30) 1715 28.50/30.50 57.50/59.50 91.50/93.50 121.50/123.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 143.50/145.50 174.50/176.50 200.50/202.50 229.50/231.50 1100 144.00/146.00 175.00/177.00 201.00/203.00 230.00/232.00 1200 144.25/145.75 175.50/177.00 201.50/203.00 231.00/232.50 1300 144.00/146.00 175.50/177.50 201.50/203.50 231.00/233.00 1400 144.00/146.00 175.50/177.50 201.50/203.50 231.00/233.00 1500 144.00/146.00 175.50/177.50 201.50/203.50 231.00/233.00 1600 144.00/146.00 175.50/177.50 201.50/203.50 231.00/233.00 1715 144.00/146.00 175.50/177.50 201.50/203.50 231.00/233.00 (C1osing Apr 30) 1715 147.50/149.50 178.50/180.50 204.50/206.50 233.50/235.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 257.50/259.50 281.00/283.00 306.00/308.00 337.00/339.00 1100 258.00/260.00 281.50/283.50 307.00/309.00 338.00/340.00 1200 259.00/260.50 282.00/283.50 307.50/309.00 338.50/340.00 1300 259.00/261.00 282.00/284.00 307.50/309.50 338.50/340.50 1400 259.00/261.00 282.00/284.00 307.50/309.50 338.50/340.50 1500 259.00/261.00 282.50/284.50 308.00/310.00 339.00/341.00 1600 259.00/261.00 282.50/284.50 308.00/310.00 339.00/341.00 1715 259.00/261.00 282.50/284.50 307.50/309.50 338.50/340.50 (C1osing Apr 30) 1715 261.50/263.50 285.00/287.00 310.00/312.00 341.00/343.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.03% 6.99% 6.98% 6.90% 6.77% 6.68% 1100 7.14% 7.04% 7.01% 6.93% 6.80% 6.69% 1200 7.11% 7.06% 7.01% 6.93% 6.80% 6.70% 1300 7.11% 7.06% 7.01% 6.93% 6.80% 6.71% 1400 7.12% 7.06% 7.02% 6.93% 6.81% 6.72% 1500 7.10% 7.05% 7.00% 6.92% 6.79% 6.70% 1600 7.07% 7.01% 6.99% 6.90% 6.78% 6.69% 1715 7.09% 7.03% 7.00% 6.92% 6.79% 6.70% (C1osing Apr 30) 1715 7.14% 7.08% 7.04% 6.96% 6.83% 6.71% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.60% 6.54% 6.48% 6.42% 6.40% 6.39% 1100 6.61% 6.55% 6.50% 6.43% 6.41% 6.40% 1200 6.62% 6.57% 6.51% 6.44% 6.42% 6.41% 1300 6.63% 6.58% 6.52% 6.45% 6.43% 6.42% 1400 6.64% 6.59% 6.52% 6.45% 6.43% 6.42% 1500 6.62% 6.57% 6.51% 6.44% 6.42% 6.41% 1600 6.61% 6.56% 6.50% 6.43% 6.41% 6.40% 1715 6.62% 6.57% 6.51% 6.44% 6.42% 6.41% (C1osing Apr 30) 1715 6.63% 6.57% 6.51% 6.44% 6.41% 6.40% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.8100/53.8200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com