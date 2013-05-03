Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.80/04.70 02.90/03.50 00.90/01.20 06.43% 06.54% 06.09% (May 2) 1000 03.90/04.70 01.00/01.20 02.90/03.50 06.62% 06.79% 06.56% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.50/26.50 53.50/55.50 88.00/90.00 118.50/120.50 1100 24.50/26.50 53.50/55.50 88.00/90.00 118.75/120.75 1200 24.50/26.00 53.25/55.25 87.50/89.50 118.25/120.25 1300 24.25/25.75 53.75/55.75 88.00/90.00 118.50/120.50 1400 24.50/26.00 53.50/55.50 87.50/89.50 118.50/120.50 1500 24.50/26.00 53.25/55.25 87.25/89.25 117.75/119.75 1600 24.75/26.25 53.25/55.25 87.50/89.50 118.00/120.00 1715 24.75/25.75 54.00/55.00 87.50/89.50 118.50/120.50 (C1osing May 2) 1715 25.50/27.00 54.00/56.00 88.00/90.00 118.00/120.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 145.00/147.00 176.50/178.50 203.00/205.00 232.50/234.50 1100 145.00/147.00 176.50/178.50 203.00/205.00 232.50/234.50 1200 145.00/147.00 176.50/178.50 203.00/205.00 232.50/234.50 1300 144.75/146.75 176.00/178.00 202.50/204.50 232.00/234.00 1400 145.00/147.00 176.50/178.50 203.00/205.00 232.50/234.50 1500 144.25/146.25 175.50/177.50 202.00/204.00 231.50/233.50 1600 144.50/146.50 176.00/178.00 202.50/204.50 232.00/234.00 1715 145.50/147.50 177.00/179.00 203.50/205.50 233.00/235.00 (C1osing May 2) 1715 144.00/146.00 175.50/177.50 201.50/203.50 231.00/233.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 261.00/263.00 285.00/287.00 310.50/312.50 341.50/343.50 1100 261.00/263.00 285.00/287.00 310.50/312.50 342.00/344.00 1200 261.00/263.00 285.00/287.00 310.50/312.50 341.50/343.50 1300 260.50/262.50 284.50/286.50 310.00/312.00 341.00/343.00 1400 261.00/263.00 285.00/287.00 310.00/312.00 341.00/343.00 1500 260.00/262.00 283.50/285.50 308.50/310.50 339.50/341.50 1600 260.50/262.50 284.00/286.00 309.00/311.00 340.00/342.00 1715 261.50/263.50 285.50/287.50 310.50/312.50 342.00/344.00 (C1osing May 2) 1715 259.00/261.00 282.50/284.50 307.50/309.50 338.50/340.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.15% 7.09% 7.07% 6.98% 6.87% 6.76% 1100 7.14% 7.08% 7.07% 6.98% 6.86% 6.75% 1200 7.09% 7.05% 7.04% 6.97% 6.87% 6.76% 1300 7.07% 7.10% 7.06% 6.97% 6.85% 6.74% 1400 7.11% 7.07% 7.04% 6.97% 6.87% 6.76% 1500 7.09% 7.04% 7.01% 6.93% 6.82% 6.72% 1600 7.14% 7.05% 7.03% 6.95% 6.85% 6.74% 1715 7.11% 7.07% 7.04% 6.99% 6.89% 6.78% (C1osing May 2) 1715 7.09% 7.03% 7.00% 6.92% 6.79% 6.70% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.68% 6.63% 6.57% 6.51% 6.48% 6.46% 1100 6.67% 6.62% 6.56% 6.50% 6.48% 6.47% 1200 6.68% 6.63% 6.57% 6.51% 6.48% 6.46% 1300 6.66% 6.61% 6.55% 6.49% 6.47% 6.45% 1400 6.68% 6.63% 6.57% 6.50% 6.47% 6.45% 1500 6.64% 6.59% 6.54% 6.47% 6.43% 6.42% 1600 6.66% 6.61% 6.56% 6.48% 6.45% 6.44% 1715 6.70% 6.64% 6.58% 6.52% 6.48% 6.47% (C1osing May 2) 1715 6.62% 6.57% 6.51% 6.44% 6.42% 6.41% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.9350/53.9450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com