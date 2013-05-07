Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.40 00.90/01.20 00.90/01.20 06.10% 06.10% 06.10% (May 3) 1000 03.80/04.70 02.90/03.50 00.90/01.20 06.43% 06.54% 06.09% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.50/25.50 52.50/54.50 87.00/89.00 118.00/120.00 1100 24.00/26.00 53.00/55.00 87.00/89.00 118.00/120.00 1200 24.25/24.75 53.50/54.50 88.00/89.00 119.00/120.50 1300 24.00/25.50 53.00/55.00 87.50/89.50 118.50/120.50 1400 23.75/25.25 53.00/55.00 87.50/89.50 119.00/121.00 1500 23.75/25.25 53.00/55.00 87.50/89.50 119.00/121.00 1600 23.75/25.25 53.00/55.00 87.50/89.50 119.00/121.00 1715 23.50/25.50 53.25/55.25 87.50/89.50 118.50/120.50 (C1osing May 3) 1715 24.75/25.75 54.00/55.00 87.50/89.50 118.50/120.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 145.00/147.00 177.00/179.00 203.50/205.50 233.50/235.50 1100 145.00/147.00 177.00/179.00 204.00/206.00 234.00/236.00 1200 145.50/147.50 177.50/179.50 204.50/206.50 234.50/236.50 1300 145.50/147.50 177.50/179.50 204.50/206.50 235.00/237.00 1400 146.50/148.50 178.50/180.50 205.50/207.50 235.50/237.50 1500 146.50/148.50 178.50/180.50 205.50/207.50 236.00/238.00 1600 146.50/148.50 178.50/180.50 205.50/207.50 236.00/238.00 1715 146.00/148.00 177.75/179.75 205.00/207.00 235.50/237.50 (C1osing May 3) 1715 145.50/147.50 177.00/179.00 203.50/205.50 233.00/235.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 262.50/264.50 286.50/288.50 312.00/314.00 343.00/345.00 1100 263.00/265.00 287.50/289.50 313.00/315.00 344.00/346.00 1200 263.50/265.50 288.00/290.00 314.00/316.00 345.00/347.00 1300 264.00/266.00 288.50/290.50 314.00/316.00 345.50/347.50 1400 265.00/267.00 289.50/291.50 315.00/317.00 346.50/348.50 1500 265.50/267.50 290.00/292.00 315.50/317.50 347.00/349.00 1600 265.50/267.50 290.00/292.00 315.50/317.50 347.00/349.00 1715 265.00/267.00 289.50/291.50 315.00/317.00 346.50/348.50 (C1osing May 3) 1715 261.50/263.50 285.50/287.50 310.50/312.50 342.00/344.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.15% 7.10% 7.09% 7.02% 6.92% 6.82% 1100 7.26% 7.14% 7.09% 7.02% 6.92% 6.83% 1200 7.18% 7.15% 7.12% 7.05% 6.94% 6.84% 1300 7.21% 7.14% 7.11% 7.03% 6.93% 6.83% 1400 7.16% 7.12% 7.10% 7.05% 6.96% 6.85% 1500 7.16% 7.12% 7.10% 7.05% 6.95% 6.85% 1600 7.15% 7.11% 7.09% 7.05% 6.95% 6.84% 1715 7.17% 7.14% 7.09% 7.02% 6.92% 6.82% (C1osing May 3) 1715 7.11% 7.07% 7.04% 6.99% 6.89% 6.78% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.74% 6.69% 6.63% 6.56% 6.54% 6.51% 1100 6.75% 6.70% 6.64% 6.59% 6.56% 6.53% 1200 6.76% 6.71% 6.65% 6.60% 6.57% 6.55% 1300 6.76% 6.71% 6.65% 6.59% 6.56% 6.54% 1400 6.77% 6.72% 6.66% 6.60% 6.57% 6.55% 1500 6.77% 6.73% 6.67% 6.61% 6.58% 6.56% 1600 6.76% 6.72% 6.67% 6.60% 6.57% 6.55% 1715 6.75% 6.71% 6.66% 6.60% 6.57% 6.54% (C1osing May 3) 1715 6.70% 6.64% 6.58% 6.52% 6.48% 6.47% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.1750/54.1850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com