Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.40 00.90/01.20 00.90/01.20 06.05% 06.05% 06.05% (May 6) 1000 01.80/02.40 00.90/01.20 00.90/01.20 06.10% 06.10% 06.10% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.50/24.00 52.00/54.00 86.50/88.50 117.50/119.50 1100 22.50/24.00 51.75/53.75 86.00/88.00 117.25/119.25 1200 22.50/24.00 51.75/53.75 86.00/88.00 117.00/119.00 1300 22.50/24.00 51.50/53.50 85.50/87.50 116.50/118.50 1400 22.25/24.25 51.50/53.50 85.50/87.50 116.50/118.50 1500 22.50/24.00 51.50/53.50 85.50/87.50 116.50/118.50 1600 22.25/24.25 51.50/53.50 85.50/87.50 116.50/118.50 1715 22.50/24.00 51.75/53.75 86.00/88.00 117.00/119.00 (C1osing May 6) 1715 23.50/25.50 53.25/55.25 87.50/89.50 118.50/120.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 145.00/147.00 176.50/178.50 203.50/205.50 233.75/235.75 1100 144.50/146.50 176.50/178.50 203.50/205.50 233.50/235.50 1200 144.00/146.00 176.00/178.00 203.00/205.00 233.00/235.00 1300 143.50/145.50 175.50/177.50 202.50/204.50 232.50/234.50 1400 144.00/146.00 176.00/178.00 203.00/205.00 233.00/235.00 1500 143.50/145.50 175.50/177.50 202.50/204.50 232.50/234.50 1600 144.00/146.00 176.00/178.00 203.00/205.00 233.25/235.25 1715 144.50/146.50 176.50/178.50 203.50/205.50 233.50/235.50 (C1osing May 6) 1715 146.00/148.00 177.75/179.75 205.00/207.00 235.50/237.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 263.00/265.00 287.50/289.50 313.00/315.00 344.00/346.00 1100 262.50/264.50 287.00/289.00 312.50/314.50 343.50/345.50 1200 262.00/264.00 286.50/288.50 312.00/314.00 343.00/345.00 1300 261.50/263.50 286.00/288.00 311.50/313.50 342.50/344.50 1400 262.00/264.00 286.50/288.50 312.00/314.00 343.00/345.00 1500 261.50/263.50 286.00/288.00 311.50/313.50 342.50/344.50 1600 262.50/264.50 287.00/289.00 312.50/314.50 343.50/345.50 1715 262.50/264.50 287.00/289.00 312.50/314.50 344.00/346.00 (C1osing May 6) 1715 265.00/267.00 289.50/291.50 315.00/317.00 346.50/348.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.12% 7.11% 7.07% 7.01% 6.91% 6.79% 1100 7.10% 7.08% 7.04% 7.00% 6.89% 6.79% 1200 7.10% 7.08% 7.04% 6.98% 6.87% 6.77% 1300 7.09% 7.05% 7.01% 6.96% 6.86% 6.76% 1400 7.10% 7.06% 7.02% 6.98% 6.89% 6.79% 1500 7.10% 7.06% 7.02% 6.97% 6.87% 6.77% 1600 7.10% 7.06% 7.02% 6.98% 6.89% 6.79% 1715 7.12% 7.09% 7.05% 7.00% 6.91% 6.80% (C1osing May 6) 1715 7.17% 7.14% 7.09% 7.02% 6.92% 6.82% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.72% 6.68% 6.62% 6.56% 6.53% 6.50% 1100 6.72% 6.67% 6.61% 6.55% 6.52% 6.49% 1200 6.71% 6.66% 6.60% 6.54% 6.51% 6.49% 1300 6.70% 6.65% 6.60% 6.54% 6.51% 6.49% 1400 6.72% 6.67% 6.62% 6.56% 6.53% 6.50% 1500 6.71% 6.66% 6.60% 6.55% 6.52% 6.49% 1600 6.73% 6.68% 6.63% 6.57% 6.54% 6.51% 1715 6.74% 6.68% 6.63% 6.57% 6.54% 6.52% (C1osing May 6) 1715 6.75% 6.71% 6.66% 6.60% 6.57% 6.54% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.1350/54.1450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com