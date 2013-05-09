Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.40 00.90/01.20 00.90/01.20 06.08% 06.08% 06.08% (May 7) 1000 01.80/02.40 00.90/01.20 00.90/01.20 06.05% 06.05% 06.05% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.50/23.50 50.75/52.75 85.00/87.00 116.00/118.00 1100 21.50/23.00 50.50/52.50 84.75/86.75 115.75/117.75 1200 21.50/23.00 50.75/52.75 85.00/87.00 116.00/118.00 1300 21.50/23.00 50.50/52.50 84.50/86.50 115.00/117.00 1400 21.50/22.50 50.75/51.75 84.25/86.25 115.00/117.00 1500 21.50/23.00 50.50/52.50 84.50/86.50 115.00/117.00 1600 21.00/23.00 50.00/52.00 84.00/86.00 114.50/116.50 1715 21.25/22.75 50.25/52.25 84.00/86.00 114.50/116.50 (C1osing May 7) 1715 22.50/24.00 51.75/53.75 86.00/88.00 117.00/119.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 143.50/145.50 175.50/177.50 202.50/204.50 232.75/234.75 1100 143.00/145.00 175.00/177.00 202.00/204.00 232.50/234.50 1200 143.00/145.00 175.00/177.00 202.00/204.00 232.50/234.50 1300 142.00/144.00 174.00/176.00 201.00/203.00 231.00/233.00 1400 142.00/144.00 174.00/176.00 201.00/203.00 231.00/233.00 1500 142.00/144.00 174.00/176.00 201.00/203.00 231.00/233.00 1600 141.00/143.00 172.50/174.50 199.00/201.00 229.00/231.00 1715 141.00/143.00 172.50/174.50 199.00/201.00 229.00/231.00 (C1osing May 7) 1715 144.50/146.50 176.50/178.50 203.50/205.50 233.50/235.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 262.00/264.00 286.50/288.50 312.00/314.00 343.00/345.00 1100 261.50/263.50 286.00/288.00 311.50/313.50 342.50/344.50 1200 261.50/263.50 286.00/288.00 311.50/313.50 342.50/344.50 1300 260.00/262.00 284.50/286.50 310.00/312.00 341.00/343.00 1400 260.00/262.00 284.50/286.50 310.00/312.00 341.50/343.50 1500 260.00/262.00 284.50/286.50 310.00/312.00 341.00/343.00 1600 258.00/260.00 282.50/284.50 308.00/310.00 339.00/341.00 1715 258.00/260.00 282.50/284.50 308.00/310.00 339.00/341.00 (C1osing May 7) 1715 262.50/264.50 287.00/289.00 312.50/314.50 344.00/346.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.14% 7.11% 7.07% 7.02% 6.92% 6.81% 1100 7.12% 7.07% 7.05% 6.99% 6.89% 6.79% 1200 7.13% 7.09% 7.05% 6.99% 6.88% 6.78% 1300 7.12% 7.06% 7.01% 6.94% 6.84% 6.75% 1400 7.05% 7.03% 6.99% 6.94% 6.84% 6.74% 1500 7.11% 7.06% 7.01% 6.94% 6.84% 6.75% 1600 7.04% 7.00% 6.97% 6.90% 6.79% 6.69% 1715 7.05% 7.02% 6.97% 6.90% 6.78% 6.68% (C1osing May 7) 1715 7.12% 7.09% 7.05% 7.00% 6.91% 6.80% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.75% 6.70% 6.65% 6.59% 6.55% 6.52% 1100 6.73% 6.69% 6.63% 6.57% 6.54% 6.51% 1200 6.72% 6.68% 6.62% 6.56% 6.53% 6.50% 1300 6.69% 6.65% 6.59% 6.54% 6.51% 6.48% 1400 6.69% 6.64% 6.59% 6.53% 6.51% 6.48% 1500 6.69% 6.64% 6.59% 6.53% 6.50% 6.48% 1600 6.62% 6.59% 6.54% 6.49% 6.46% 6.44% 1715 6.62% 6.58% 6.54% 6.49% 6.46% 6.44% (C1osing May 7) 1715 6.74% 6.68% 6.63% 6.57% 6.54% 6.52% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.1600/54.1700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com