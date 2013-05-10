Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.90/04.50 00.90/01.20 03.00/03.30 06.56% 06.06% 06.73% (May 8) 1000 01.80/02.40 00.90/01.20 00.90/01.20 06.08% 06.08% 06.08% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.50/19.50 47.25/48.25 80.50/82.50 111.00/113.00 1100 18.00/19.50 46.75/48.75 80.50/82.50 111.00/113.00 1200 18.00/20.00 46.50/48.50 80.00/82.00 110.00/112.00 1300 18.00/20.00 46.50/48.50 80.00/82.00 110.50/112.50 1400 18.00/20.00 46.50/48.50 80.00/82.00 110.50/112.50 1500 18.00/20.00 46.50/48.50 80.00/82.00 110.00/112.00 1600 18.00/20.00 46.50/48.50 80.00/82.00 110.00/112.00 1715 18.25/19.00 47.00/48.00 80.00/81.00 110.00/111.50 (C1osing May 8) 1715 21.25/22.75 50.25/52.25 84.00/86.00 114.50/116.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 137.50/139.50 169.00/171.00 195.50/197.50 225.50/227.50 1100 137.50/139.50 169.00/171.00 195.50/197.50 225.50/227.50 1200 136.50/138.50 168.00/170.00 194.00/196.00 223.50/225.50 1300 137.00/139.00 168.50/170.50 195.00/197.00 224.50/226.50 1400 136.50/138.50 168.00/170.00 194.50/196.50 224.00/226.00 1500 136.50/138.50 168.00/170.00 194.50/196.50 224.00/226.00 1600 136.50/138.50 168.00/170.00 194.50/196.50 224.00/226.00 1715 136.50/138.00 167.50/169.00 194.00/195.50 223.50/225.00 (C1osing May 8) 1715 141.00/143.00 172.50/174.50 199.00/201.00 229.00/231.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 254.50/256.50 278.75/280.75 304.00/306.00 335.00/337.00 1100 254.50/256.50 279.00/281.00 304.50/306.50 335.50/337.50 1200 252.50/254.50 277.00/279.00 302.50/304.50 333.50/335.50 1300 253.50/255.50 278.00/280.00 303.50/305.50 334.50/336.50 1400 253.00/255.00 277.50/279.50 303.00/305.00 334.00/336.00 1500 253.00/255.00 277.50/279.50 303.00/305.00 334.00/336.00 1600 253.00/255.00 277.00/279.00 302.50/304.50 333.50/335.50 1715 252.00/253.50 276.00/277.50 301.00/302.50 332.00/333.50 (C1osing May 8) 1715 258.00/260.00 282.50/284.50 308.00/310.00 339.00/341.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.02% 6.96% 6.93% 6.85% 6.74% 6.65% 1100 6.99% 6.95% 6.92% 6.85% 6.73% 6.65% 1200 7.00% 6.92% 6.88% 6.80% 6.69% 6.61% 1300 6.99% 6.91% 6.89% 6.82% 6.71% 6.63% 1400 7.00% 6.92% 6.90% 6.82% 6.70% 6.62% 1500 6.99% 6.91% 6.87% 6.79% 6.69% 6.61% 1600 6.99% 6.91% 6.87% 6.79% 6.69% 6.61% 1715 6.95% 6.89% 6.85% 6.78% 6.67% 6.59% (C1osing May 8) 1715 7.05% 7.02% 6.97% 6.90% 6.78% 6.68% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.59% 6.56% 6.50% 6.45% 6.43% 6.41% 1100 6.59% 6.55% 6.50% 6.46% 6.43% 6.41% 1200 6.54% 6.50% 6.46% 6.42% 6.40% 6.38% 1300 6.57% 6.53% 6.48% 6.44% 6.42% 6.39% 1400 6.56% 6.52% 6.47% 6.43% 6.41% 6.39% 1500 6.55% 6.51% 6.46% 6.42% 6.40% 6.38% 1600 6.55% 6.51% 6.46% 6.41% 6.40% 6.38% 1715 6.53% 6.49% 6.43% 6.38% 6.36% 6.34% (C1osing May 8) 1715 6.62% 6.58% 6.54% 6.49% 6.46% 6.44% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.2500/54.2600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com