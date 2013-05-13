Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.40 00.90/01.20 00.90/01.20 05.97% 05.97% 05.97% (May 10) 1000 03.50/04.50 02.50/03.25 01.00/01.25 05.86% 05.58% 06.69% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.00/17.50 44.50/46.50 78.00/80.00 107.50/109.50 1100 16.00/18.00 44.50/46.50 77.75/79.75 107.00/109.00 1200 16.50/17.50 45.00/47.00 77.75/79.75 106.75/108.75 1300 16.00/18.00 44.50/46.50 77.75/79.75 107.00/109.00 1400 16.00/18.00 44.50/46.50 78.00/80.00 107.50/109.50 1500 16.00/18.00 44.50/46.50 78.00/80.00 107.50/109.50 1600 16.00/18.00 44.50/46.50 78.00/80.00 107.50/109.50 1715 16.00/17.00 44.50/46.00 77.75/79.75 107.00/109.00 (C1osing May 10) 1715 17.00/19.00 45.50/47.50 78.50/80.50 107.50/109.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 133.50/135.50 164.00/166.00 189.50/191.50 218.50/220.50 1100 132.75/134.75 163.25/165.25 188.50/190.50 217.00/219.00 1200 132.50/134.50 163.00/165.00 188.50/190.50 217.00/219.00 1300 133.00/135.00 163.50/165.50 189.00/191.00 218.00/220.00 1400 133.50/135.50 164.50/166.50 190.50/192.50 220.00/222.00 1500 133.50/135.50 164.00/166.00 190.00/192.00 219.50/221.50 1600 133.50/135.50 164.00/166.00 190.00/192.00 219.00/221.00 1715 133.00/135.00 163.50/165.50 189.50/191.50 219.00/221.00 (C1osing May 10) 1715 133.50/135.50 164.00/166.00 189.50/191.50 218.00/220.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 246.50/248.50 270.75/272.75 295.50/297.50 326.50/328.50 1100 245.00/247.00 269.00/271.00 293.50/295.50 324.50/326.50 1200 245.50/247.50 270.00/272.00 294.50/296.50 325.00/327.00 1300 246.00/248.00 270.25/272.25 295.50/297.50 326.00/328.00 1400 248.50/250.50 272.50/274.50 297.50/299.50 328.50/330.50 1500 248.00/250.00 272.00/274.00 297.00/299.00 328.00/330.00 1600 247.50/249.50 271.50/273.50 296.00/298.00 327.00/329.00 1715 247.50/249.50 271.50/273.50 296.50/298.50 327.50/329.50 (C1osing May 10) 1715 246.00/248.00 270.00/272.00 294.50/296.50 325.00/327.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.88% 6.83% 6.76% 6.65% 6.53% 6.43% 1100 6.91% 6.83% 6.75% 6.63% 6.51% 6.41% 1200 6.97% 6.85% 6.73% 6.61% 6.50% 6.40% 1300 6.90% 6.82% 6.74% 6.63% 6.52% 6.41% 1400 6.90% 6.83% 6.76% 6.65% 6.55% 6.45% 1500 6.91% 6.84% 6.77% 6.67% 6.55% 6.45% 1600 6.93% 6.86% 6.79% 6.68% 6.56% 6.46% 1715 6.86% 6.83% 6.77% 6.66% 6.54% 6.45% (C1osing May 10) 1715 6.93% 6.82% 6.73% 6.62% 6.51% 6.41% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.36% 6.31% 6.26% 6.22% 6.21% 6.20% 1100 6.33% 6.28% 6.23% 6.19% 6.18% 6.17% 1200 6.33% 6.29% 6.25% 6.21% 6.19% 6.17% 1300 6.35% 6.30% 6.25% 6.22% 6.21% 6.19% 1400 6.40% 6.36% 6.30% 6.26% 6.25% 6.23% 1500 6.39% 6.36% 6.30% 6.26% 6.25% 6.23% 1600 6.40% 6.36% 6.30% 6.26% 6.24% 6.23% 1715 6.39% 6.36% 6.31% 6.27% 6.26% 6.24% (C1osing May 10) 1715 6.34% 6.30% 6.25% 6.21% 6.19% 6.17% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.7300/54.7400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com