Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.65/04.70 00.90/01.20 02.75/03.50 06.09% 06.00% 06.11% (May 15) 1000 01.50/02.50 00.75/01.25 00.75/01.25 05.00% 05.00% 05.00% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.50/12.50 39.00/41.00 72.00/74.00 101.50/103.50 1100 11.00/12.50 39.50/41.50 72.50/74.50 101.50/103.50 1200 11.00/13.00 39.50/41.50 72.50/74.50 101.25/103.25 1300 11.00/12.50 39.50/41.50 72.50/74.50 101.50/103.50 1400 11.50/12.50 40.00/41.00 73.00/74.00 102.00/104.00 1500 10.75/12.75 39.25/41.25 72.25/74.25 101.25/103.25 1600 10.75/12.75 39.25/41.25 72.25/74.25 101.25/103.25 1715 10.75/12.75 39.25/41.25 72.25/74.25 101.25/103.25 (C1osing May 15) 1715 14.00/15.50 42.50/44.50 75.25/77.25 104.00/106.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 127.00/129.00 158.00/160.00 183.50/185.50 213.00/215.00 1100 127.00/129.00 157.50/159.50 183.00/185.00 212.00/214.00 1200 127.00/129.00 158.00/160.00 183.50/185.50 212.50/214.50 1300 127.25/129.25 158.00/160.00 183.50/185.50 212.75/214.75 1400 128.00/130.00 159.00/161.00 185.00/187.00 214.00/216.00 1500 127.25/129.25 157.75/159.75 183.50/185.50 212.50/214.50 1600 127.25/129.25 157.75/159.75 183.75/185.75 213.00/215.00 1715 127.25/129.25 158.25/160.25 184.25/186.25 213.50/215.50 (C1osing May 15) 1715 129.50/131.50 160.00/162.00 185.00/187.00 214.00/216.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 241.00/243.00 265.00/267.00 290.00/292.00 320.50/322.50 1100 240.00/242.00 264.50/266.50 289.50/291.50 320.50/322.50 1200 240.50/242.50 265.00/267.00 289.75/291.75 320.50/322.50 1300 241.00/243.00 265.00/267.00 290.00/292.00 321.00/323.00 1400 242.00/244.00 266.00/268.00 291.00/293.00 322.00/324.00 1500 241.00/243.00 265.25/267.25 290.00/292.00 321.00/323.00 1600 241.50/243.50 265.75/267.75 290.50/292.50 321.50/323.50 1715 242.00/244.00 266.25/268.25 291.00/293.00 322.00/324.00 (C1osing May 15) 1715 242.00/244.00 266.25/268.25 291.00/293.00 321.50/323.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.85% 6.77% 6.72% 6.59% 6.49% 6.40% 1100 6.95% 6.83% 6.74% 6.60% 6.48% 6.39% 1200 6.95% 6.82% 6.71% 6.58% 6.48% 6.39% 1300 6.93% 6.81% 6.71% 6.59% 6.48% 6.39% 1400 6.94% 6.81% 6.74% 6.62% 6.52% 6.43% 1500 6.89% 6.79% 6.70% 6.59% 6.47% 6.38% 1600 6.89% 6.79% 6.70% 6.59% 6.47% 6.39% 1715 6.90% 6.80% 6.71% 6.60% 6.50% 6.42% (C1osing May 15) 1715 6.92% 6.81% 6.69% 6.58% 6.46% 6.36% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.35% 6.32% 6.26% 6.23% 6.22% 6.19% 1100 6.33% 6.29% 6.25% 6.22% 6.22% 6.20% 1200 6.34% 6.30% 6.25% 6.22% 6.21% 6.18% 1300 6.33% 6.30% 6.25% 6.21% 6.21% 6.19% 1400 6.37% 6.33% 6.27% 6.23% 6.23% 6.20% 1500 6.33% 6.30% 6.25% 6.21% 6.21% 6.19% 1600 6.34% 6.31% 6.26% 6.23% 6.22% 6.20% 1715 6.37% 6.33% 6.28% 6.25% 6.24% 6.21% (C1osing May 15) 1715 6.30% 6.26% 6.22% 6.19% 6.17% 6.15% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.7750/54.7850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com