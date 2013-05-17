Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/04.50 03.00/03.30 01.00/01.20 06.64% 06.64% 06.64% (May 16) 1000 03.65/04.70 00.90/01.20 02.75/03.50 06.09% 06.00% 06.11% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.00/11.50 38.50/40.50 72.00/74.00 101.00/103.00 1100 10.00/11.00 39.00/40.50 72.00/74.00 101.00/103.00 1200 10.00/11.00 39.00/41.00 72.00/74.00 101.00/103.00 1300 10.00/11.00 39.00/41.00 72.00/74.00 101.00/103.00 1400 10.00/11.00 38.75/40.75 71.75/73.75 100.75/102.75 1500 10.00/11.00 38.75/40.75 71.75/73.75 100.75/102.75 1600 10.00/11.00 38.75/40.75 71.50/73.50 100.50/102.50 1715 10.00/11.00 39.00/40.50 72.00/74.00 101.00/103.00 (C1osing May 16) 1715 10.75/12.75 39.25/41.25 72.25/74.25 101.25/103.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 127.50/129.50 158.00/160.00 184.00/186.00 213.50/215.50 1100 127.00/129.00 158.00/160.00 183.75/185.75 213.00/215.00 1200 127.00/129.00 158.00/160.00 184.00/186.00 213.50/215.50 1300 127.00/129.00 158.00/160.00 184.00/186.00 213.25/215.25 1400 126.75/128.75 157.25/159.25 182.75/184.75 211.75/213.75 1500 126.50/128.50 157.00/159.00 182.50/184.50 211.50/213.50 1600 126.50/128.50 157.00/159.00 182.50/184.50 211.50/213.50 1715 127.00/129.00 157.50/159.50 183.00/185.00 212.00/214.00 (C1osing May 16) 1715 127.25/129.25 158.25/160.25 184.25/186.25 213.50/215.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 242.00/244.00 266.00/268.00 291.00/293.00 322.00/324.00 1100 241.50/243.50 265.75/267.75 290.50/292.50 321.50/323.50 1200 242.00/244.00 266.25/268.25 291.00/293.00 322.00/324.00 1300 241.50/243.50 265.75/267.75 290.50/292.50 321.50/323.50 1400 240.00/242.00 264.25/266.25 289.00/291.00 320.00/322.00 1500 239.50/241.50 263.75/265.75 288.50/290.50 319.50/321.50 1600 239.50/241.50 263.50/265.50 288.00/290.00 319.00/321.00 1715 240.00/242.00 264.25/266.25 289.00/291.00 320.00/322.00 (C1osing May 16) 1715 242.00/244.00 266.25/268.25 291.00/293.00 322.00/324.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.92% 6.84% 6.74% 6.63% 6.51% 6.42% 1100 6.96% 6.86% 6.75% 6.61% 6.52% 6.42% 1200 7.00% 6.86% 6.74% 6.61% 6.51% 6.43% 1300 7.00% 6.86% 6.74% 6.61% 6.51% 6.43% 1400 6.96% 6.84% 6.72% 6.60% 6.49% 6.39% 1500 6.96% 6.84% 6.73% 6.59% 6.48% 6.38% 1600 6.97% 6.83% 6.72% 6.59% 6.49% 6.39% 1715 6.96% 6.86% 6.74% 6.61% 6.50% 6.40% (C1osing May 16) 1715 6.90% 6.80% 6.71% 6.60% 6.50% 6.42% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.37% 6.34% 6.28% 6.24% 6.24% 6.21% 1100 6.37% 6.34% 6.28% 6.24% 6.24% 6.21% 1200 6.38% 6.35% 6.29% 6.25% 6.24% 6.22% 1300 6.37% 6.34% 6.28% 6.24% 6.23% 6.21% 1400 6.33% 6.29% 6.24% 6.21% 6.20% 6.18% 1500 6.32% 6.28% 6.23% 6.20% 6.19% 6.17% 1600 6.33% 6.29% 6.24% 6.20% 6.19% 6.17% 1715 6.33% 6.30% 6.25% 6.21% 6.20% 6.18% (C1osing May 16) 1715 6.37% 6.33% 6.28% 6.25% 6.24% 6.21% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.8800/54.8900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com