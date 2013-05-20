Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.40 00.90/01.20 00.90/01.20 05.97% 05.97% 05.97% (May 17) 1000 04.00/04.50 03.00/03.30 01.00/01.20 06.64% 06.64% 06.64% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.50/10.50 37.75/39.75 70.75/72.75 99.75/101.75 1100 09.00/10.50 37.50/39.50 70.50/72.50 99.50/101.50 1200 08.75/10.25 37.75/39.75 70.50/72.50 99.50/101.50 1300 08.75/10.25 37.75/39.75 70.75/72.75 99.75/101.75 1400 09.00/10.00 38.00/40.00 70.75/72.75 99.50/101.50 1500 08.50/10.50 37.50/39.50 70.50/72.50 99.50/101.50 1600 08.50/10.50 37.50/39.50 70.25/72.25 99.00/101.00 1715 09.00/10.00 37.75/39.75 70.50/72.50 99.00/101.00 (C1osing May 17) 1715 10.00/11.00 39.00/40.50 72.00/74.00 101.00/103.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 126.25/128.25 157.25/159.25 182.75/184.75 211.75/213.75 1100 125.50/127.50 156.00/158.00 182.00/184.00 211.00/213.00 1200 125.50/127.50 156.00/158.00 181.50/183.50 210.50/212.50 1300 125.75/127.75 156.50/158.50 182.00/184.00 211.00/213.00 1400 125.50/127.50 156.00/158.00 181.50/183.50 210.50/212.50 1500 125.50/127.50 156.00/158.00 181.50/183.50 210.50/212.50 1600 124.50/126.50 154.50/156.50 180.00/182.00 208.50/210.50 1715 124.50/126.50 155.00/157.00 180.50/182.50 209.00/211.00 (C1osing May 17) 1715 127.00/129.00 157.50/159.50 183.00/185.00 212.00/214.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 240.00/242.00 264.25/266.25 289.00/291.00 319.75/321.75 1100 239.00/241.00 263.00/265.00 287.75/289.75 318.50/320.50 1200 238.50/240.50 262.50/264.50 287.25/289.25 318.00/320.00 1300 239.00/241.00 263.00/265.00 287.75/289.75 318.50/320.50 1400 238.50/240.50 262.50/264.50 287.25/289.25 318.00/320.00 1500 238.50/240.50 262.50/264.50 287.25/289.25 318.00/320.00 1600 236.00/238.00 260.00/262.00 284.50/286.50 315.00/317.00 1715 236.50/238.50 260.50/262.50 285.00/287.00 315.50/317.50 (C1osing May 17) 1715 240.00/242.00 264.25/266.25 289.00/291.00 320.00/322.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.95% 6.82% 6.71% 6.60% 6.51% 6.40% 1100 6.92% 6.80% 6.69% 6.57% 6.46% 6.37% 1200 6.95% 6.80% 6.69% 6.57% 6.46% 6.36% 1300 6.95% 6.82% 6.71% 6.58% 6.47% 6.37% 1400 7.00% 6.83% 6.70% 6.57% 6.46% 6.36% 1500 6.90% 6.79% 6.68% 6.56% 6.45% 6.35% 1600 6.90% 6.77% 6.65% 6.51% 6.39% 6.30% 1715 6.94% 6.79% 6.65% 6.51% 6.40% 6.31% (C1osing May 17) 1715 6.96% 6.86% 6.74% 6.61% 6.50% 6.40% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.34% 6.30% 6.25% 6.21% 6.20% 6.18% 1100 6.32% 6.28% 6.22% 6.19% 6.18% 6.16% 1200 6.30% 6.26% 6.20% 6.17% 6.17% 6.14% 1300 6.32% 6.28% 6.22% 6.18% 6.18% 6.15% 1400 6.31% 6.27% 6.21% 6.18% 6.17% 6.15% 1500 6.30% 6.26% 6.20% 6.17% 6.16% 6.14% 1600 6.24% 6.19% 6.14% 6.11% 6.10% 6.08% 1715 6.25% 6.21% 6.15% 6.12% 6.11% 6.09% (C1osing May 17) 1715 6.33% 6.30% 6.25% 6.21% 6.20% 6.18% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.1000/55.1100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com