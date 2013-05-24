Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/06.00 00.90/01.20 03.60/04.80 05.89% 05.89% 05.89% (May 22) 1000 01.80/02.40 00.90/01.20 00.90/01.20 05.93% 05.93% 05.93% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.00/04.00 32.50/34.50 65.50/67.50 94.50/96.50 1100 02.75/03.75 32.50/34.50 65.25/67.25 94.50/96.50 1200 02.75/03.75 32.50/34.50 65.50/67.50 94.75/96.75 1300 02.75/03.75 32.50/34.50 65.25/67.25 94.25/96.25 1400 02.50/04.00 32.25/34.25 65.00/67.00 93.50/95.50 1500 02.75/03.75 32.25/34.25 65.00/67.00 93.75/95.75 1600 02.75/03.75 32.25/34.25 65.00/67.00 94.00/96.00 1715 02.75/03.75 32.50/34.50 65.00/67.00 94.00/96.00 (C1osing May 22) 1715 07.00/08.00 36.50/38.00 69.25/70.75 98.00/100.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 120.50/122.50 151.50/153.50 177.50/179.50 207.00/209.00 1100 120.50/122.50 151.00/153.00 177.00/179.00 206.50/208.50 1200 120.75/122.75 151.25/153.25 177.25/179.25 206.75/208.75 1300 120.00/122.00 150.00/152.00 175.50/177.50 204.50/206.50 1400 119.00/121.00 149.50/151.50 175.00/177.00 203.50/205.50 1500 119.00/121.00 149.00/151.00 174.50/176.50 203.00/205.00 1600 119.50/121.50 149.50/151.50 175.00/177.00 203.50/205.50 1715 119.00/121.00 149.00/151.00 174.00/176.00 202.50/204.50 (C1osing May 22) 1715 124.00/126.00 154.50/156.50 180.00/182.00 209.00/211.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 235.50/237.50 260.00/262.00 285.50/287.50 316.50/318.50 1100 235.00/237.00 259.50/261.50 285.00/287.00 316.00/318.00 1200 235.50/237.50 260.00/262.00 285.50/287.50 316.50/318.50 1300 232.50/234.50 257.00/259.00 282.00/284.00 313.00/315.00 1400 231.50/233.50 256.00/258.00 281.00/283.00 311.50/313.50 1500 230.50/232.50 255.00/257.00 280.00/282.00 310.50/312.50 1600 231.50/233.50 256.00/258.00 281.00/283.00 311.50/313.50 1715 230.00/232.00 254.50/256.50 279.50/281.50 310.00/312.00 (C1osing May 22) 1715 237.50/239.50 262.00/264.00 287.00/289.00 318.00/320.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.07% 6.81% 6.65% 6.51% 6.40% 6.31% 1100 7.06% 6.78% 6.65% 6.51% 6.38% 6.29% 1200 7.05% 6.78% 6.65% 6.51% 6.37% 6.28% 1300 7.07% 6.78% 6.63% 6.48% 6.34% 6.24% 1400 7.02% 6.76% 6.59% 6.44% 6.32% 6.22% 1500 7.01% 6.75% 6.59% 6.43% 6.29% 6.20% 1600 7.03% 6.77% 6.63% 6.48% 6.34% 6.24% 1715 7.09% 6.78% 6.64% 6.46% 6.32% 6.21% (C1osing May 22) 1715 7.01% 6.80% 6.66% 6.54% 6.42% 6.31% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.27% 6.24% 6.19% 6.17% 6.16% 6.13% 1100 6.25% 6.22% 6.17% 6.15% 6.15% 6.12% 1200 6.24% 6.22% 6.17% 6.14% 6.14% 6.11% 1300 6.19% 6.16% 6.11% 6.09% 6.09% 6.06% 1400 6.17% 6.14% 6.09% 6.07% 6.07% 6.04% 1500 6.14% 6.10% 6.06% 6.04% 6.04% 6.02% 1600 6.18% 6.15% 6.10% 6.08% 6.08% 6.05% 1715 6.16% 6.12% 6.08% 6.06% 6.06% 6.03% (C1osing May 22) 1715 6.26% 6.23% 6.19% 6.16% 6.16% 6.13% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.5900/55.6000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com