Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 04.00/04.50 04.00/04.50 N/A
06.56% 06.56% N/A
(May 23)
1000 04.50/06.00 00.90/01.20 03.60/04.80
05.89% 05.89% 05.89%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 02.00/02.75 32.50/34.50 65.00/67.00 94.00/96.00
1100 03.25/03.75 33.25/34.25 66.00/67.00 95.00/96.00
1200 02.25/03.25 31.50/33.50 64.00/66.00 92.50/94.50
1300 02.75/03.75 32.50/34.50 64.50/66.50 93.00/95.00
1400 02.50/03.50 32.00/34.00 64.00/66.00 92.00/94.00
1500 02.50/03.50 31.50/33.50 63.50/65.50 91.00/93.00
1600 02.50/03.50 32.00/34.00 64.00/66.00 92.00/94.00
1715 03.00/04.00 32.50/34.00 64.75/66.25 93.00/95.00
(C1osing May 23)
1715 02.75/03.75 32.50/34.50 65.00/67.00 94.00/96.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 119.50/121.50 149.50/151.50 174.50/176.50 202.50/204.50
1100 120.50/122.00 150.50/152.00 175.50/177.00 204.00/205.50
1200 117.50/119.50 147.50/149.50 172.50/174.50 200.50/202.50
1300 117.50/119.50 146.50/148.50 171.50/173.50 199.00/201.00
1400 117.00/119.00 146.00/148.00 171.00/173.00 199.00/201.00
1500 115.00/117.00 144.00/146.00 168.00/170.00 195.50/197.50
1600 116.50/118.50 145.50/147.50 170.00/172.00 197.50/199.50
1715 117.50/119.50 146.50/148.50 170.50/172.50 198.25/200.25
(C1osing May 23)
1715 119.00/121.00 149.00/151.00 174.00/176.00 202.50/204.50
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JAN FEB MAR APR
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 230.00/232.00 254.50/256.50 280.00/282.00 310.50/312.50
1100 232.00/234.00 256.50/258.50 282.00/284.00 312.50/314.50
1200 228.00/230.00 252.50/254.50 277.50/279.50 308.00/310.00
1300 225.50/227.50 250.00/252.00 275.00/277.00 305.50/307.50
1400 226.00/228.00 250.00/252.00 275.00/277.00 305.00/307.00
1500 222.00/224.00 246.00/248.00 270.50/272.50 300.50/302.50
1600 224.50/226.50 248.50/250.50 273.50/275.50 303.50/305.50
1715 225.50/227.50 250.00/252.00 275.00/277.00 305.00/307.00
(C1osing May 23)
1715 230.00/232.00 254.50/256.50 279.50/281.50 310.00/312.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 7.08% 6.77% 6.63% 6.48% 6.34% 6.22%
1100 7.14% 6.82% 6.67% 6.52% 6.37% 6.25%
1200 6.88% 6.67% 6.53% 6.37% 6.26% 6.15%
1300 7.11% 6.74% 6.58% 6.39% 6.23% 6.13%
1400 7.00% 6.69% 6.52% 6.36% 6.21% 6.12%
1500 6.89% 6.63% 6.44% 6.25% 6.12% 6.00%
1600 6.99% 6.67% 6.50% 6.32% 6.17% 6.07%
1715 7.04% 6.72% 6.57% 6.37% 6.22% 6.08%
(C1osing May 23)
1715 7.09% 6.78% 6.64% 6.46% 6.32% 6.21%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 6.15% 6.11% 6.07% 6.06% 6.06% 6.04%
1100 6.19% 6.16% 6.12% 6.10% 6.10% 6.07%
1200 6.10% 6.06% 6.03% 6.01% 6.02% 6.00%
1300 6.06% 6.01% 5.98% 5.97% 5.98% 5.96%
1400 6.07% 6.03% 5.98% 5.97% 5.97% 5.96%
1500 5.95% 5.91% 5.88% 5.87% 5.88% 5.87%
1600 5.97% 5.93% 5.93% 5.93% 5.93% 5.92%
1715 6.03% 5.99% 5.97% 5.96% 5.96% 5.94%
(C1osing May 23)
1715 6.16% 6.12% 6.08% 6.06% 6.06% 6.03%
-------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.6300/55.6400 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.