Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 01.00/01.25 N/A N/A 06.55% (May 24) 1000 04.00/04.50 04.00/04.50 N/A 06.56% 06.56% N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.25/03.25 31.00/33.00 63.00/65.00 90.50/92.50 1100 01.50/02.50 31.00/33.00 63.00/65.00 90.50/92.50 1200 01.50/02.50 31.00/33.00 63.00/65.00 91.00/93.00 1300 01.50/02.50 31.00/33.00 63.00/65.00 91.00/93.00 1400 01.50/02.50 31.00/33.00 63.00/65.00 91.00/93.00 1500 01.50/02.50 31.00/33.00 63.00/65.00 91.00/93.00 1600 01.50/02.50 31.00/33.00 63.00/65.00 90.75/92.75 1715 01.75/02.75 31.50/32.50 63.50/65.00 91.50/93.50 (C1osing May 24) 1715 03.00/04.00 32.50/34.00 64.75/66.25 93.00/95.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 114.50/116.50 143.50/145.50 167.50/169.50 195.00/197.00 1100 114.50/116.50 143.00/145.00 167.00/169.00 194.50/196.50 1200 115.00/117.00 143.50/145.50 167.50/169.50 195.00/197.00 1300 115.00/117.00 144.00/146.00 168.00/170.00 196.00/198.00 1400 115.00/117.00 144.00/146.00 168.00/170.00 196.00/198.00 1500 115.00/117.00 144.00/146.00 168.00/170.00 195.50/197.50 1600 114.75/116.75 143.50/145.50 167.50/169.50 195.00/197.00 1715 115.50/117.50 144.50/146.50 169.00/171.00 197.00/199.00 (C1osing May 24) 1715 117.50/119.50 146.50/148.50 170.50/172.50 198.25/200.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 221.50/223.50 245.50/247.50 270.00/272.00 300.00/302.00 1100 221.00/223.00 245.00/247.00 269.50/271.50 299.50/301.50 1200 221.50/223.50 245.50/247.50 270.50/272.50 300.50/302.50 1300 223.00/225.00 247.00/249.00 272.00/274.00 302.00/304.00 1400 223.00/225.00 247.00/249.00 272.00/274.00 302.00/304.00 1500 222.50/224.50 246.50/248.50 271.50/273.50 301.50/303.50 1600 222.00/224.00 246.00/248.00 271.00/273.00 301.00/303.00 1715 224.00/226.00 248.00/250.00 272.50/274.50 302.50/304.50 (C1osing May 24) 1715 225.50/227.50 250.00/252.00 275.00/277.00 305.00/307.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.99% 6.67% 6.45% 6.25% 6.12% 6.00% 1100 6.99% 6.67% 6.46% 6.26% 6.10% 5.99% 1200 7.00% 6.68% 6.49% 6.29% 6.12% 6.01% 1300 7.01% 6.68% 6.50% 6.30% 6.15% 6.03% 1400 6.99% 6.67% 6.49% 6.29% 6.14% 6.02% 1500 7.00% 6.68% 6.50% 6.30% 6.15% 6.03% 1600 7.01% 6.69% 6.49% 6.29% 6.13% 6.02% 1715 7.01% 6.71% 6.54% 6.32% 6.17% 6.07% (C1osing May 24) 1715 7.04% 6.72% 6.57% 6.37% 6.22% 6.08% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.95% 5.90% 5.87% 5.86% 5.87% 5.86% 1100 5.94% 5.90% 5.87% 5.85% 5.86% 5.85% 1200 5.96% 5.91% 5.88% 5.88% 5.89% 5.88% 1300 5.99% 5.96% 5.92% 5.92% 5.92% 5.91% 1400 5.98% 5.95% 5.91% 5.91% 5.91% 5.90% 1500 5.98% 5.94% 5.91% 5.91% 5.91% 5.90% 1600 5.97% 5.94% 5.90% 5.90% 5.91% 5.89% 1715 6.02% 5.99% 5.95% 5.93% 5.93% 5.92% (C1osing May 24) 1715 6.03% 5.99% 5.97% 5.96% 5.96% 5.94% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.5675/55.5775 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com