Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.30 01.00/01.15 01.00/01.15 06.55% 06.55% 06.55% (May 27) 1000 N/A N/A 01.00/01.25 N/A N/A 06.55% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.50/01.50 30.50/32.50 62.50/64.50 90.50/92.50 1100 00.50/01.50 30.50/32.50 62.50/64.50 90.75/92.75 1200 00.50/01.50 30.50/32.50 62.50/64.50 90.50/92.50 1300 00.75/01.75 30.75/32.75 63.00/65.00 91.00/93.00 1400 00.50/01.50 30.00/32.00 62.00/64.00 90.00/92.00 1500 00.75/01.75 30.25/32.25 62.25/64.25 90.50/92.50 1600 00.50/01.50 30.50/32.50 62.50/64.50 91.00/93.00 1715 00.50/01.50 30.50/32.50 62.50/64.50 91.00/93.00 (C1osing May 27) 1715 01.75/02.75 31.50/32.50 63.50/65.00 91.50/93.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 114.50/116.50 143.50/145.50 167.50/169.50 195.50/197.50 1100 115.00/117.00 144.50/146.50 168.50/170.50 197.00/199.00 1200 115.00/117.00 144.50/146.50 169.00/171.00 197.00/199.00 1300 115.50/117.50 145.00/147.00 169.50/171.50 197.50/199.50 1400 114.00/116.00 143.00/145.00 168.00/170.00 196.50/198.50 1500 115.00/117.00 144.50/146.50 168.50/170.50 197.00/199.00 1600 115.50/117.50 145.00/147.00 169.50/171.50 197.50/199.50 1715 115.50/117.50 145.00/147.00 169.50/171.50 197.50/199.50 (C1osing May 27) 1715 115.50/117.50 144.50/146.50 169.00/171.00 197.00/199.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 222.50/224.50 246.50/248.50 271.50/273.50 301.50/303.50 1100 224.00/226.00 248.50/250.50 273.50/275.50 303.50/305.50 1200 224.00/226.00 248.50/250.50 273.50/275.50 303.50/305.50 1300 225.00/227.00 249.50/251.50 274.50/276.50 305.00/307.00 1400 224.00/226.00 249.00/251.00 274.00/276.00 304.00/306.00 1500 224.25/226.25 248.75/250.75 273.75/275.75 304.00/306.00 1600 225.00/227.00 249.50/251.50 274.50/276.50 304.50/306.50 1715 224.50/226.50 249.00/251.00 274.50/276.50 304.50/306.50 (C1osing May 27) 1715 224.00/226.00 248.00/250.00 272.50/274.50 302.50/304.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.12% 6.72% 6.52% 6.31% 6.15% 6.03% 1100 7.11% 6.71% 6.53% 6.33% 6.19% 6.07% 1200 7.12% 6.72% 6.52% 6.33% 6.19% 6.09% 1300 7.17% 6.76% 6.54% 6.35% 6.21% 6.10% 1400 6.99% 6.65% 6.47% 6.26% 6.12% 6.04% 1500 7.04% 6.67% 6.49% 6.31% 6.17% 6.05% 1600 7.09% 6.69% 6.53% 6.34% 6.19% 6.08% 1715 7.08% 6.69% 6.52% 6.33% 6.19% 6.08% (C1osing May 27) 1715 7.01% 6.71% 6.54% 6.32% 6.17% 6.07% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.99% 5.95% 5.92% 5.91% 5.92% 5.90% 1100 6.03% 5.99% 5.96% 5.95% 5.95% 5.93% 1200 6.04% 5.99% 5.97% 5.96% 5.96% 5.93% 1300 6.04% 6.01% 5.98% 5.97% 5.98% 5.95% 1400 6.01% 5.98% 5.96% 5.95% 5.95% 5.93% 1500 6.01% 5.98% 5.95% 5.94% 5.94% 5.92% 1600 6.03% 6.00% 5.97% 5.95% 5.95% 5.93% 1715 6.02% 5.98% 5.95% 5.95% 5.95% 5.92% (C1osing May 27) 1715 6.02% 5.99% 5.95% 5.93% 5.93% 5.92% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.9550/55.9650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com