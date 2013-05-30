Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.40 01.00/01.20 01.00/01.20 06.50% 06.50% 06.50% (May 28) 1000 02.00/02.30 01.00/01.15 01.00/01.15 06.55% 06.55% 06.55% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.00/32.00 62.50/64.50 91.00/93.00 116.00/118.00 1100 30.50/32.50 63.00/65.00 91.50/93.50 116.50/118.50 1200 29.50/31.50 62.50/64.50 91.50/93.50 116.50/118.50 1300 29.50/31.50 62.50/64.50 91.50/93.50 116.50/118.50 1400 29.50/31.50 62.50/64.50 91.50/93.50 116.50/118.50 1500 29.50/31.50 62.50/64.50 91.50/93.50 116.50/118.50 1600 29.50/31.50 62.50/64.50 91.50/93.50 116.50/118.50 1715 29.50/31.50 62.50/64.50 91.50/93.50 116.50/118.50 (C1osing May 28) 1715 30.50/32.50 62.50/64.50 91.00/93.00 115.50/117.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 146.00/148.00 170.50/172.50 199.00/201.00 227.00/229.00 1100 145.50/147.50 170.50/172.50 199.00/201.00 226.50/228.50 1200 146.00/148.00 171.00/173.00 200.00/202.00 228.00/230.00 1300 146.00/148.00 171.00/173.00 200.00/202.00 228.00/230.00 1400 146.50/148.50 171.50/173.50 200.50/202.50 228.50/230.50 1500 146.50/148.50 171.50/173.50 200.50/202.50 228.50/230.50 1600 146.00/148.00 171.00/173.00 200.00/202.00 228.00/230.00 1715 146.00/148.00 171.00/173.00 200.00/202.00 228.00/230.00 (C1osing May 28) 1715 145.00/147.00 169.50/171.50 197.50/199.50 224.50/226.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 252.00/254.00 277.00/279.00 307.50/309.50 333.50/335.50 1100 251.00/253.00 276.50/278.50 307.00/309.00 333.00/335.00 1200 252.50/254.50 278.00/280.00 308.50/310.50 334.50/336.50 1300 252.50/254.50 278.00/280.00 308.50/310.50 334.50/336.50 1400 253.00/255.00 278.50/280.50 309.00/311.00 335.00/337.00 1500 253.00/255.00 278.50/280.50 309.00/311.00 335.00/337.00 1600 252.50/254.50 278.00/280.00 308.50/310.50 334.50/336.50 1715 252.50/254.50 278.00/280.00 308.50/310.50 334.50/336.50 (C1osing May 28) 1715 249.00/251.00 274.50/276.50 304.50/306.50 00.50/01.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.20% 6.77% 6.57% 6.39% 6.25% 6.13% 1100 7.31% 6.82% 6.61% 6.42% 6.22% 6.13% 1200 7.07% 6.76% 6.60% 6.41% 6.23% 6.13% 1300 7.07% 6.76% 6.60% 6.41% 6.24% 6.13% 1400 7.07% 6.76% 6.60% 6.41% 6.26% 6.15% 1500 7.06% 6.75% 6.59% 6.40% 6.25% 6.14% 1600 7.07% 6.76% 6.60% 6.41% 6.23% 6.13% 1715 7.08% 6.76% 6.60% 6.42% 6.24% 6.14% (C1osing May 28) 1715 7.08% 6.69% 6.52% 6.33% 6.19% 6.08% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.08% 6.05% 6.03% 6.01% 6.01% 5.98% 1100 6.08% 6.04% 6.00% 5.99% 5.99% 5.97% 1200 6.09% 6.07% 6.03% 6.01% 6.01% 5.98% 1300 6.10% 6.07% 6.03% 6.02% 6.01% 5.98% 1400 6.11% 6.08% 6.04% 6.03% 6.03% 5.99% 1500 6.10% 6.07% 6.03% 6.02% 6.02% 5.98% 1600 6.10% 6.07% 6.03% 6.02% 6.01% 5.98% 1715 6.10% 6.07% 6.03% 6.02% 6.02% 5.99% (C1osing May 28) 1715 6.02% 5.98% 5.95% 5.95% 5.95% 5.92% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 56.1700/56.1800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com