(Corrected Feb level as of 17:15 from 252/249 to 252/254) Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/04.80 01.00/01.20 03.00/03.60 06.50% 06.50% 06.50% (May 29) 1000 02.00/02.40 01.00/01.20 01.00/01.20 06.50% 06.50% 06.50% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 26.50/27.50 59.50/60.50 88.00/90.00 113.00/115.00 1100 25.50/27.50 58.50/60.50 87.50/89.50 112.50/114.50 1200 26.50/27.50 59.00/61.00 87.50/89.50 112.50/114.50 1300 25.50/27.50 58.50/60.50 87.00/89.00 112.00/114.00 1400 26.00/28.00 59.00/61.00 87.50/89.50 112.00/114.00 1500 26.50/27.50 59.25/60.50 87.75/89.25 112.25/114.25 1600 25.50/27.50 58.50/60.50 87.00/89.00 112.00/114.00 1715 26.00/28.00 60.25/61.25 89.50/90.50 115.00/116.00 (C1osing May 29) 1715 29.50/31.50 62.50/64.50 91.50/93.50 116.50/118.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 142.50/144.50 167.50/169.50 196.00/198.00 223.50/225.50 1100 142.00/144.00 167.00/169.00 195.50/197.50 223.00/225.00 1200 142.00/144.00 167.00/169.00 196.00/198.00 224.00/226.00 1300 141.00/143.00 166.50/168.50 195.50/197.50 223.00/225.00 1400 141.00/143.00 166.00/168.00 195.00/197.00 222.50/224.50 1500 141.00/143.00 166.00/168.00 195.00/197.00 222.50/224.50 1600 141.00/143.00 166.00/168.00 195.00/197.00 222.50/224.50 1715 144.50/146.50 170.00/172.00 199.00/201.00 227.00/229.00 (C1osing May 29) 1715 146.00/148.00 171.00/173.00 200.00/202.00 228.00/230.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 248.25/250.25 273.50/275.50 304.00/306.00 330.00/332.00 1100 247.50/249.50 273.00/275.00 303.50/305.50 329.50/331.50 1200 248.50/250.50 273.50/275.50 304.00/306.00 330.00/332.00 1300 247.50/249.50 273.00/275.00 303.50/305.50 329.50/331.50 1400 247.00/249.00 272.00/274.00 302.50/304.50 328.50/330.50 1500 247.00/249.00 272.00/274.00 302.50/304.50 328.50/330.50 1600 247.00/249.00 272.00/274.00 302.50/304.50 328.50/330.50 1715 252.00/254.00 277.50/279.50 308.50/310.50 335.00/337.00 (C1osing May 29) 1715 252.50/254.50 278.00/280.00 308.50/310.50 334.50/336.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.94% 6.69% 6.54% 6.35% 6.20% 6.11% 1100 6.83% 6.65% 6.51% 6.33% 6.19% 6.10% 1200 6.94% 6.69% 6.51% 6.33% 6.18% 6.10% 1300 6.82% 6.63% 6.47% 6.29% 6.14% 6.08% 1400 6.94% 6.68% 6.50% 6.30% 6.14% 6.06% 1500 6.93% 6.67% 6.50% 6.30% 6.14% 6.06% 1600 6.82% 6.63% 6.47% 6.29% 6.13% 6.06% 1715 6.93% 6.74% 6.59% 6.41% 6.26% 6.18% (C1osing May 29) 1715 7.08% 6.76% 6.60% 6.42% 6.24% 6.14% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.07% 6.03% 6.00% 5.99% 5.99% 5.96% 1100 6.06% 6.02% 5.99% 5.98% 5.98% 5.95% 1200 6.07% 6.04% 6.01% 5.99% 5.99% 5.96% 1300 6.05% 6.01% 5.98% 5.97% 5.97% 5.94% 1400 6.04% 6.00% 5.97% 5.96% 5.96% 5.93% 1500 6.03% 6.00% 5.97% 5.96% 5.95% 5.93% 1600 6.03% 6.00% 5.97% 5.95% 5.95% 5.93% 1715 6.13% 6.09% 6.06% 6.05% 6.05% 6.02% (C1osing May 29) 1715 6.10% 6.07% 6.03% 6.02% 6.02% 5.99% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 56.3800/56.3900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com