Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.75/04.75 02.75/03.50 01.00/01.25 06.06% 05.92% 06.46% (May 30) 1000 04.00/04.80 01.00/01.20 03.00/03.60 06.50% 06.50% 06.50% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.25/27.25 58.50/60.50 87.50/89.50 112.50/114.50 1100 25.00/27.00 58.50/60.50 87.50/89.50 113.00/115.00 1200 25.50/26.50 59.00/60.50 87.50/89.50 112.75/114.75 1300 25.50/26.75 58.75/60.25 87.50/89.00 112.50/114.50 1400 25.00/27.00 58.50/60.50 87.50/89.50 113.00/115.00 1500 25.00/27.00 59.00/61.00 88.00/90.00 113.75/115.75 1600 25.50/26.50 59.00/61.00 88.00/90.00 113.50/115.50 1715 25.00/27.00 58.50/60.50 87.50/89.50 112.50/114.50 (C1osing May 30) 1715 26.00/28.00 60.25/61.25 89.50/90.50 115.00/116.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 142.00/144.00 167.75/169.75 197.50/199.50 226.00/228.00 1100 143.00/145.00 168.50/170.50 198.00/200.00 226.50/228.50 1200 142.75/144.75 168.25/170.25 198.00/200.00 226.50/228.50 1300 142.50/144.50 168.00/170.00 197.75/199.75 226.50/228.50 1400 143.00/145.00 168.50/170.50 198.00/200.00 226.50/228.50 1500 143.50/145.50 169.00/171.00 198.50/200.50 227.00/229.00 1600 143.50/145.50 169.00/171.00 198.50/200.50 227.00/229.00 1715 142.50/144.50 168.00/170.00 197.50/199.50 225.50/227.50 (C1osing May 30) 1715 144.50/146.50 170.00/172.00 199.00/201.00 227.00/229.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 251.00/253.00 276.50/278.50 307.50/309.50 334.00/336.00 1100 251.00/253.00 276.50/278.50 307.50/309.50 334.00/336.00 1200 251.50/253.50 277.00/279.00 308.00/310.00 334.50/336.50 1300 251.50/253.50 277.00/279.00 308.00/310.00 334.50/336.50 1400 251.50/253.50 277.00/279.00 308.00/310.00 334.50/336.50 1500 252.00/254.00 277.50/279.50 308.50/310.50 335.00/337.00 1600 252.00/254.00 277.50/279.50 308.50/310.50 335.00/337.00 1715 250.00/252.00 275.50/277.50 306.50/308.50 333.00/335.00 (C1osing May 30) 1715 252.00/254.00 277.50/279.50 308.50/310.50 335.00/337.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.94% 6.70% 6.53% 6.33% 6.18% 6.12% 1100 6.90% 6.71% 6.54% 6.37% 6.23% 6.15% 1200 6.92% 6.73% 6.54% 6.35% 6.22% 6.14% 1300 6.90% 6.68% 6.50% 6.32% 6.19% 6.11% 1400 6.88% 6.69% 6.52% 6.35% 6.21% 6.13% 1500 6.90% 6.73% 6.55% 6.38% 6.23% 6.14% 1600 6.91% 6.74% 6.56% 6.38% 6.23% 6.15% 1715 6.90% 6.70% 6.53% 6.34% 6.20% 6.13% (C1osing May 30) 1715 6.93% 6.74% 6.59% 6.41% 6.26% 6.18% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.10% 6.08% 6.05% 6.04% 6.03% 6.00% 1100 6.12% 6.09% 6.05% 6.04% 6.04% 6.01% 1200 6.12% 6.10% 6.07% 6.05% 6.05% 6.02% 1300 6.10% 6.08% 6.05% 6.03% 6.03% 6.00% 1400 6.10% 6.08% 6.05% 6.03% 6.03% 6.00% 1500 6.11% 6.09% 6.05% 6.04% 6.03% 6.00% 1600 6.12% 6.09% 6.06% 6.05% 6.04% 6.01% 1715 6.10% 6.06% 6.03% 6.02% 6.02% 5.99% (C1osing May 30) 1715 6.13% 6.09% 6.06% 6.05% 6.05% 6.02% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 56.4950/56.5050 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com