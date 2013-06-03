Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.20 01.05/01.10 01.05/01.15 06.79% 06.79% 06.79% (May 31) 1000 03.75/04.75 02.75/03.50 01.00/01.25 06.06% 05.92% 06.46% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.25/25.75 57.50/59.00 86.00/87.50 111.25/113.25 1100 23.50/25.50 56.50/58.50 85.00/87.00 110.50/112.50 1200 24.00/26.00 57.00/59.00 85.50/87.50 110.50/112.50 1300 24.25/25.75 57.25/58.25 85.25/87.25 110.50/112.00 1400 23.50/25.50 56.50/58.50 84.50/86.50 109.50/111.50 1500 23.50/25.50 56.50/58.50 85.00/87.00 109.50/111.50 1600 23.50/25.50 56.50/58.50 84.50/86.50 109.50/111.50 1715 24.00/25.00 57.00/59.00 85.00/87.00 109.50/111.50 (C1osing May 31) 1715 25.00/27.00 58.50/60.50 87.50/89.50 112.50/114.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 140.50/142.50 165.50/167.50 194.25/196.25 222.00/224.00 1100 140.00/142.00 165.50/167.50 193.50/195.50 220.50/222.50 1200 139.50/141.50 164.50/166.50 192.50/194.50 219.50/221.50 1300 140.00/142.00 165.50/167.50 194.00/196.00 221.50/223.50 1400 138.50/140.50 163.50/165.50 191.50/193.50 218.50/220.50 1500 138.50/140.50 163.50/165.50 191.50/193.50 218.50/220.50 1600 138.50/140.50 163.00/165.00 191.00/193.00 218.00/220.00 1715 138.00/140.00 162.50/164.50 190.00/192.00 216.50/218.50 (C1osing May 31) 1715 142.50/144.50 168.00/170.00 197.50/199.50 225.50/227.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 246.50/248.50 271.50/273.50 302.00/304.00 328.00/330.00 1100 245.00/247.00 270.50/272.50 301.00/303.00 327.00/329.00 1200 244.00/246.00 269.00/271.00 299.50/301.50 325.50/327.50 1300 245.50/247.50 270.50/272.50 301.50/303.50 326.50/328.50 1400 242.50/244.50 267.50/269.50 298.00/300.00 324.00/326.00 1500 242.50/244.50 267.50/269.50 298.00/300.00 324.00/326.00 1600 242.00/244.00 267.00/269.00 297.50/299.50 323.50/325.50 1715 240.50/242.50 265.50/267.50 295.50/297.50 321.50/323.50 (C1osing May 31) 1715 250.00/252.00 275.50/277.50 306.50/308.50 333.00/335.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.91% 6.68% 6.48% 6.30% 6.16% 6.07% 1100 6.78% 6.59% 6.42% 6.25% 6.13% 6.06% 1200 6.88% 6.64% 6.44% 6.24% 6.11% 6.02% 1300 6.86% 6.60% 6.42% 6.24% 6.13% 6.05% 1400 6.77% 6.57% 6.37% 6.19% 6.06% 5.98% 1500 6.76% 6.57% 6.39% 6.18% 6.05% 5.97% 1600 6.76% 6.56% 6.36% 6.18% 6.05% 5.95% 1715 6.77% 6.61% 6.38% 6.16% 6.02% 5.93% (C1osing May 31) 1715 6.90% 6.70% 6.53% 6.34% 6.20% 6.13% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.03% 6.00% 5.97% 5.95% 5.95% 5.92% 1100 6.00% 5.95% 5.92% 5.92% 5.92% 5.89% 1200 5.96% 5.92% 5.90% 5.89% 5.89% 5.86% 1300 6.01% 5.97% 5.93% 5.92% 5.92% 5.87% 1400 5.93% 5.89% 5.86% 5.85% 5.86% 5.83% 1500 5.92% 5.88% 5.85% 5.85% 5.85% 5.82% 1600 5.91% 5.87% 5.84% 5.83% 5.84% 5.81% 1715 5.87% 5.82% 5.79% 5.79% 5.79% 5.77% (C1osing May 31) 1715 6.10% 6.06% 6.03% 6.02% 6.02% 5.99% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 56.7600/56.7700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com