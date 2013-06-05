Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.28 01.05/01.14 01.05/01.14 06.79% 06.79% 06.79% (Jun 4) 1000 01.50/02.50 00.75/01.25 00.75/01.25 04.84% 04.84% 04.84% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.00/23.00 54.50/56.00 81.50/83.50 105.50/107.50 1100 21.50/23.50 54.00/56.00 82.00/84.00 106.50/108.50 1200 22.00/23.00 54.50/55.50 81.50/83.50 106.00/108.00 1300 21.50/23.50 53.50/55.50 81.00/83.00 105.00/107.00 1400 21.50/23.50 53.50/55.50 81.00/83.00 105.00/107.00 1500 21.50/23.50 53.50/55.50 81.50/83.50 106.00/108.00 1600 22.25/23.25 54.50/55.75 81.75/83.25 106.00/108.00 1715 21.50/23.50 54.00/56.00 82.00/84.00 107.00/109.00 (C1osing Jun 4) 1715 22.50/24.00 55.50/57.00 82.75/84.25 106.75/108.75 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 134.50/136.50 158.50/160.50 185.00/187.00 211.00/213.00 1100 135.50/137.50 159.50/161.50 186.50/188.50 212.50/214.50 1200 134.50/136.50 158.50/160.50 185.50/187.50 211.50/213.50 1300 133.00/135.00 157.00/159.00 183.50/185.50 209.50/211.50 1400 133.00/135.00 157.00/159.00 183.50/185.50 209.00/211.00 1500 134.00/136.00 158.00/160.00 184.50/186.50 210.00/212.00 1600 134.50/136.50 158.50/160.50 185.50/187.50 211.00/213.00 1715 135.50/137.50 160.00/162.00 187.00/189.00 213.00/215.00 (C1osing Jun 4) 1715 135.00/137.00 159.00/161.00 186.00/188.00 212.00/214.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 235.00/237.00 259.50/261.50 289.50/291.50 315.00/317.00 1100 236.50/238.50 261.00/263.00 291.00/293.00 316.50/318.50 1200 235.50/237.50 260.00/262.00 290.00/292.00 315.50/317.50 1300 233.50/235.50 258.00/260.00 287.50/289.50 313.00/315.00 1400 232.50/234.50 257.00/259.00 286.50/288.50 312.00/314.00 1500 233.50/235.50 258.00/260.00 287.50/289.50 313.00/315.00 1600 235.00/237.00 259.50/261.50 289.00/291.00 314.50/316.50 1715 237.00/239.00 261.50/263.50 291.50/293.50 317.00/319.00 (C1osing Jun 4) 1715 236.00/238.00 260.50/262.50 290.50/292.50 316.00/318.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.77% 6.54% 6.26% 6.10% 5.98% 5.87% 1100 6.75% 6.52% 6.31% 6.15% 6.02% 5.91% 1200 6.75% 6.51% 6.27% 6.12% 5.97% 5.87% 1300 6.72% 6.46% 6.22% 6.05% 5.91% 5.81% 1400 6.71% 6.45% 6.21% 6.05% 5.90% 5.80% 1500 6.70% 6.45% 6.25% 6.09% 5.93% 5.83% 1600 6.76% 6.49% 6.24% 6.09% 5.95% 5.84% 1715 6.71% 6.49% 6.29% 6.14% 5.99% 5.89% (C1osing Jun 4) 1715 6.72% 6.54% 6.30% 6.10% 5.96% 5.86% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.80% 5.76% 5.74% 5.74% 5.74% 5.72% 1100 5.84% 5.79% 5.77% 5.77% 5.77% 5.74% 1200 5.82% 5.77% 5.75% 5.75% 5.75% 5.73% 1300 5.75% 5.71% 5.70% 5.70% 5.70% 5.68% 1400 5.74% 5.69% 5.67% 5.67% 5.67% 5.65% 1500 5.76% 5.71% 5.68% 5.68% 5.68% 5.66% 1600 5.78% 5.73% 5.71% 5.71% 5.70% 5.68% 1715 5.83% 5.78% 5.75% 5.75% 5.75% 5.72% (C1osing Jun 4) 1715 5.80% 5.76% 5.74% 5.74% 5.74% 5.72% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 56.7250/56.7350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com