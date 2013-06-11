Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.50/02.50 00.75/01.25 00.75/01.25 04.76% 04.76% 04.76% (Jun 7) 1000 04.10/04.60 03.10/03.40 01.00/01.20 06.58% 06.64% 06.42% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.00/18.00 50.00/51.50 77.50/79.50 102.25/104.25 1100 16.50/18.50 49.50/51.50 77.50/79.50 102.50/104.50 1200 16.50/18.50 49.50/51.50 77.50/79.50 102.00/104.00 1300 16.50/18.50 49.50/51.50 77.50/79.50 102.00/104.00 1400 16.50/18.50 49.50/51.50 77.50/79.50 101.50/103.50 1500 16.50/18.50 49.50/51.50 77.50/79.50 102.50/104.50 1600 17.00/18.00 50.50/52.00 78.00/80.00 103.00/105.00 1715 16.50/18.50 50.00/52.00 78.00/80.00 103.00/105.00 (C1osing Jun 7) 1715 18.00/19.00 51.00/52.25 78.75/80.25 103.25/105.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 131.00/133.00 155.50/157.50 181.50/183.50 206.50/208.50 1100 131.50/133.50 156.50/158.50 182.50/184.50 208.00/210.00 1200 130.50/132.50 155.00/157.00 180.50/182.50 204.50/206.50 1300 130.00/132.00 154.50/156.50 180.50/182.50 205.50/207.50 1400 130.00/132.00 154.50/156.50 180.50/182.50 205.50/207.50 1500 130.50/132.50 154.50/156.50 180.00/182.00 205.00/207.00 1600 132.00/134.00 157.00/159.00 183.00/185.00 208.00/210.00 1715 132.00/134.00 157.00/159.00 183.00/185.00 208.00/210.00 (C1osing Jun 7) 1715 132.00/134.00 156.50/158.50 182.50/184.50 207.50/209.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 230.00/232.00 254.00/256.00 283.50/285.50 308.50/310.50 1100 231.50/233.50 256.50/258.50 284.50/286.50 309.50/311.50 1200 227.50/229.50 251.50/253.50 280.00/282.00 304.50/306.50 1300 228.50/230.50 252.00/254.00 281.00/283.00 305.50/307.50 1400 228.50/230.50 252.00/254.00 280.50/282.50 305.00/307.00 1500 228.00/230.00 251.50/253.50 280.50/282.50 305.00/307.00 1600 231.00/233.00 254.50/256.50 283.50/285.50 308.00/310.00 1715 231.00/233.00 255.00/257.00 284.00/286.00 308.50/310.50 (C1osing Jun 7) 1715 231.00/233.00 255.00/257.00 284.50/286.50 309.50/311.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.68% 6.43% 6.21% 6.01% 5.89% 5.79% 1100 6.65% 6.40% 6.20% 6.02% 5.91% 5.81% 1200 6.64% 6.39% 6.18% 5.97% 5.85% 5.75% 1300 6.64% 6.39% 6.18% 5.96% 5.83% 5.74% 1400 6.64% 6.40% 6.16% 5.95% 5.83% 5.74% 1500 6.62% 6.37% 6.17% 5.97% 5.83% 5.71% 1600 6.68% 6.44% 6.20% 6.01% 5.90% 5.80% 1715 6.63% 6.40% 6.18% 5.99% 5.88% 5.78% (C1osing Jun 7) 1715 6.73% 6.48% 6.26% 6.09% 5.95% 5.85% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.70% 5.63% 5.61% 5.60% 5.59% 5.57% 1100 5.72% 5.66% 5.64% 5.62% 5.60% 5.57% 1200 5.63% 5.56% 5.52% 5.52% 5.50% 5.48% 1300 5.65% 5.58% 5.55% 5.54% 5.52% 5.49% 1400 5.65% 5.58% 5.55% 5.53% 5.51% 5.49% 1500 5.61% 5.55% 5.52% 5.51% 5.50% 5.47% 1600 5.70% 5.62% 5.58% 5.57% 5.55% 5.52% 1715 5.68% 5.61% 5.57% 5.56% 5.54% 5.51% (C1osing Jun 7) 1715 5.74% 5.68% 5.66% 5.65% 5.64% 5.61% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 58.1500/58.1600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com