Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.40 01.00/01.20 01.00/01.20 06.22% 06.22% 06.22% (Jun 10) 1000 01.50/02.50 00.75/01.25 00.75/01.25 04.76% 04.76% 04.76% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.50/17.00 49.00/51.00 77.00/79.00 102.00/104.00 1100 15.50/17.00 49.25/51.25 77.25/79.25 102.00/104.00 1200 15.50/17.50 49.25/51.25 77.50/79.50 102.50/104.50 1300 15.50/17.50 49.25/51.25 77.50/79.50 102.50/104.50 1400 15.50/17.50 49.25/51.25 77.50/79.50 102.50/104.50 1500 15.25/17.25 49.00/51.00 77.50/79.50 103.00/105.00 1600 15.50/17.50 49.50/51.50 78.00/80.00 103.00/105.00 1715 16.00/17.00 49.75/51.00 78.25/79.75 103.50/105.50 (C1osing Jun 10) 1715 16.50/18.50 50.00/52.00 78.00/80.00 103.00/105.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 131.00/133.00 156.00/158.00 182.00/184.00 207.00/209.00 1100 131.00/133.00 156.00/158.00 182.50/184.50 207.50/209.50 1200 131.25/133.25 156.25/158.25 182.50/184.50 207.50/209.50 1300 131.50/133.50 156.50/158.50 182.50/184.50 207.50/209.50 1400 132.00/134.00 157.00/159.00 183.00/185.00 208.50/210.50 1500 132.00/134.00 157.00/159.00 183.50/185.50 208.50/210.50 1600 132.50/134.50 157.75/159.75 184.00/186.00 209.50/211.50 1715 133.00/135.00 158.50/160.50 185.50/187.50 211.00/213.00 (C1osing Jun 10) 1715 132.00/134.00 157.00/159.00 183.00/185.00 208.00/210.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 230.00/232.00 254.00/256.00 283.00/285.00 307.50/309.50 1100 231.00/233.00 254.50/256.50 283.50/285.50 308.00/310.00 1200 230.50/232.50 254.00/256.00 283.00/285.00 307.50/309.50 1300 230.50/232.50 254.50/256.50 283.50/285.50 308.00/310.00 1400 231.50/233.50 255.00/257.00 284.00/286.00 308.50/310.50 1500 232.00/234.00 256.00/258.00 285.00/287.00 309.50/311.50 1600 233.00/235.00 257.00/259.00 286.50/288.50 311.00/313.00 1715 234.25/236.25 258.00/260.00 287.50/289.50 312.00/314.00 (C1osing Jun 10) 1715 231.00/233.00 255.00/257.00 284.00/286.00 308.50/310.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.54% 6.33% 6.12% 5.93% 5.82% 5.72% 1100 6.55% 6.35% 6.12% 5.93% 5.81% 5.72% 1200 6.56% 6.34% 6.12% 5.93% 5.81% 5.71% 1300 6.57% 6.35% 6.14% 5.95% 5.83% 5.72% 1400 6.61% 6.40% 6.17% 6.00% 5.88% 5.78% 1500 6.58% 6.40% 6.21% 6.03% 5.90% 5.80% 1600 6.64% 6.43% 6.21% 6.02% 5.91% 5.81% 1715 6.63% 6.43% 6.23% 6.05% 5.94% 5.85% (C1osing Jun 10) 1715 6.63% 6.40% 6.18% 5.99% 5.88% 5.78% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.62% 5.55% 5.51% 5.50% 5.48% 5.45% 1100 5.63% 5.56% 5.52% 5.51% 5.49% 5.45% 1200 5.61% 5.54% 5.50% 5.48% 5.46% 5.43% 1300 5.62% 5.55% 5.51% 5.50% 5.48% 5.45% 1400 5.68% 5.61% 5.57% 5.55% 5.53% 5.49% 1500 5.70% 5.63% 5.60% 5.58% 5.56% 5.52% 1600 5.71% 5.64% 5.61% 5.59% 5.57% 5.53% 1715 5.76% 5.68% 5.64% 5.62% 5.60% 5.56% (C1osing Jun 10) 1715 5.68% 5.61% 5.57% 5.56% 5.54% 5.51% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 58.3900/58.4000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com