Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.40 01.00/01.20 01.00/01.20 06.26% 06.26% 06.26% (Jun 11) 1000 02.00/02.40 01.00/01.20 01.00/01.20 06.22% 06.22% 06.22% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.50/16.50 48.50/50.50 77.00/79.00 102.50/104.50 1100 14.50/16.50 48.25/50.25 76.75/78.75 102.25/104.25 1200 14.75/15.75 48.50/50.00 77.00/79.00 103.00/105.00 1300 14.50/16.50 48.00/50.00 76.50/78.50 102.00/104.00 1400 14.25/16.25 48.00/50.00 76.75/78.75 102.25/104.25 1500 14.50/16.00 48.25/50.25 76.75/78.75 102.25/104.25 1600 14.25/16.25 48.25/50.25 77.25/79.25 103.00/105.00 1715 15.00/16.00 48.00/50.00 76.50/78.50 102.00/104.00 (C1osing Jun 11) 1715 16.00/17.00 49.75/51.00 78.25/79.75 103.50/105.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 132.50/134.50 158.00/160.00 185.00/187.00 211.00/213.00 1100 132.25/134.25 157.75/159.75 185.00/187.00 211.00/213.00 1200 133.00/135.00 158.75/160.75 186.25/188.25 212.25/214.25 1300 132.00/134.00 157.50/159.50 184.50/186.50 210.50/212.50 1400 132.25/134.25 158.00/160.00 185.50/187.50 211.50/213.50 1500 132.25/134.25 158.00/160.00 185.50/187.50 211.50/213.50 1600 133.00/135.00 159.00/161.00 186.50/188.50 213.00/215.00 1715 132.00/134.00 158.00/160.00 185.00/187.00 211.00/213.00 (C1osing Jun 11) 1715 133.00/135.00 158.50/160.50 185.50/187.50 211.00/213.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 234.50/236.50 258.50/260.50 288.50/290.50 313.00/315.00 1100 235.00/237.00 259.50/261.50 289.00/291.00 313.50/315.50 1200 236.00/238.00 260.25/262.25 290.25/292.25 315.25/317.25 1300 234.50/236.50 259.00/261.00 288.50/290.50 313.00/315.00 1400 235.50/237.50 260.00/262.00 289.50/291.50 314.00/316.00 1500 235.50/237.50 260.00/262.00 289.50/291.50 314.00/316.00 1600 237.00/239.00 261.50/263.50 291.00/293.00 315.50/317.50 1715 235.00/237.00 259.50/261.50 289.00/291.00 313.50/315.50 (C1osing Jun 11) 1715 234.25/236.25 258.00/260.00 287.50/289.50 312.00/314.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.67% 6.45% 6.23% 6.08% 5.97% 5.87% 1100 6.65% 6.42% 6.21% 6.07% 5.96% 5.87% 1200 6.62% 6.43% 6.24% 6.10% 5.99% 5.90% 1300 6.66% 6.44% 6.24% 6.09% 5.98% 5.89% 1400 6.62% 6.43% 6.23% 6.09% 5.98% 5.90% 1500 6.66% 6.46% 6.25% 6.10% 6.00% 5.91% 1600 6.65% 6.48% 6.29% 6.14% 6.03% 5.94% 1715 6.67% 6.45% 6.25% 6.10% 6.01% 5.92% (C1osing Jun 11) 1715 6.63% 6.43% 6.23% 6.05% 5.94% 5.85% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.79% 5.72% 5.68% 5.67% 5.64% 5.60% 1100 5.79% 5.73% 5.70% 5.68% 5.65% 5.60% 1200 5.82% 5.75% 5.71% 5.70% 5.68% 5.63% 1300 5.81% 5.75% 5.72% 5.71% 5.68% 5.63% 1400 5.82% 5.76% 5.73% 5.71% 5.68% 5.63% 1500 5.84% 5.77% 5.74% 5.73% 5.70% 5.64% 1600 5.87% 5.81% 5.77% 5.75% 5.72% 5.66% 1715 5.84% 5.77% 5.74% 5.73% 5.70% 5.65% (C1osing Jun 11) 1715 5.76% 5.68% 5.64% 5.62% 5.60% 5.56% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 57.7900/57.8000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com