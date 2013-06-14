Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.90/04.70 03.00/03.50 00.90/01.20 06.15% 06.31% 05.68% (Jun 13) 1000 04.00/04.65 01.00/01.20 03.10/03.40 06.28% 06.28% 06.49% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.25/11.25 44.00/46.00 72.25/74.25 97.50/99.50 1100 10.00/12.00 43.50/45.50 71.75/73.75 96.75/98.75 1200 09.75/11.75 43.25/45.25 71.50/73.50 96.50/98.50 1300 10.00/12.00 43.50/45.50 71.50/73.50 96.50/98.50 1400 10.50/11.50 44.00/45.50 71.50/73.50 96.50/98.50 1500 10.00/11.00 43.00/45.00 70.50/72.50 95.00/97.00 1600 10.00/11.00 43.00/44.50 70.00/72.00 95.00/97.00 1715 10.00/12.00 43.00/45.00 71.00/73.00 95.50/97.50 (C1osing Jun 13) 1715 11.00/13.00 44.50/46.50 73.00/75.00 98.25/100.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 126.50/128.50 151.50/153.50 177.50/179.50 202.50/204.50 1100 126.25/128.25 151.50/153.50 178.00/180.00 203.00/205.00 1200 125.00/127.00 150.00/152.00 176.00/178.00 201.00/203.00 1300 125.50/127.50 150.50/152.50 177.00/179.00 202.00/204.00 1400 125.50/127.50 150.50/152.50 177.00/179.00 202.00/204.00 1500 123.00/125.00 148.00/150.00 173.50/175.50 198.00/200.00 1600 123.50/125.50 148.00/150.00 173.50/175.50 198.00/200.00 1715 124.00/126.00 148.50/150.50 174.50/176.50 199.50/201.50 (C1osing Jun 13) 1715 127.50/129.50 152.50/154.50 179.00/181.00 204.00/206.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 226.00/228.00 250.00/252.00 279.00/281.00 303.00/305.00 1100 226.50/228.50 250.50/252.50 280.00/282.00 304.00/306.00 1200 224.50/226.50 248.50/250.50 278.00/280.00 302.00/304.00 1300 225.75/227.75 250.00/252.00 279.00/281.00 303.00/305.00 1400 225.50/227.50 249.50/251.50 279.00/281.00 303.00/305.00 1500 221.00/223.00 244.50/246.50 273.00/275.00 297.00/299.00 1600 221.00/223.00 244.50/246.50 273.50/275.50 297.00/299.00 1715 222.00/224.00 245.00/247.00 274.00/276.00 298.50/300.50 (C1osing Jun 13) 1715 227.50/229.50 251.50/253.50 280.50/282.50 305.00/307.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.63% 6.40% 6.20% 6.02% 5.90% 5.79% 1100 6.58% 6.35% 6.15% 5.99% 5.89% 5.80% 1200 6.55% 6.34% 6.15% 5.97% 5.85% 5.76% 1300 6.61% 6.35% 6.16% 5.99% 5.88% 5.79% 1400 6.64% 6.37% 6.16% 6.00% 5.88% 5.79% 1500 6.52% 6.29% 6.08% 5.90% 5.79% 5.69% 1600 6.48% 6.24% 6.07% 5.91% 5.79% 5.69% 1715 6.56% 6.32% 6.11% 5.93% 5.82% 5.72% (C1osing Jun 13) 1715 6.56% 6.35% 6.17% 6.01% 5.89% 5.79% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.69% 5.63% 5.61% 5.59% 5.56% 5.52% 1100 5.69% 5.64% 5.61% 5.61% 5.58% 5.53% 1200 5.66% 5.61% 5.58% 5.59% 5.56% 5.52% 1300 5.69% 5.64% 5.62% 5.61% 5.58% 5.54% 1400 5.69% 5.64% 5.62% 5.61% 5.58% 5.54% 1500 5.59% 5.54% 5.51% 5.51% 5.48% 5.45% 1600 5.59% 5.54% 5.51% 5.51% 5.48% 5.45% 1715 5.63% 5.57% 5.53% 5.52% 5.50% 5.47% (C1osing Jun 13) 1715 5.70% 5.63% 5.60% 5.59% 5.56% 5.53% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 57.5150/57.5250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com