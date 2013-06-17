Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.90/02.40 01.00/01.20 00.90/01.20 06.00% 06.31% 05.68% (Jun 14) 1000 03.90/04.70 03.00/03.50 00.90/01.20 06.15% 06.31% 05.68% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.00/10.50 42.00/44.00 70.00/72.00 95.00/97.00 1100 09.00/10.50 42.25/44.25 70.25/72.25 95.25/97.25 1200 09.25/10.25 42.00/44.00 70.00/72.00 94.50/96.50 1300 09.50/10.50 42.75/44.00 70.50/72.00 95.00/97.00 1400 09.25/09.75 42.50/43.50 70.50/71.50 95.00/96.50 1500 09.00/10.50 42.25/44.25 70.25/72.25 95.00/97.00 1600 09.50/10.25 42.75/44.00 70.75/72.25 95.50/97.00 1715 09.25/10.25 42.50/44.50 70.75/72.75 96.00/98.00 (C1osing Jun 14) 1715 10.00/12.00 43.00/45.00 71.00/73.00 95.50/97.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 123.75/125.75 148.75/150.75 174.75/176.75 200.00/202.00 1100 124.00/126.00 149.00/151.00 175.50/177.50 200.50/202.50 1200 123.00/125.00 147.50/149.50 173.00/175.00 197.50/199.50 1300 123.50/125.50 147.50/149.50 173.50/175.50 198.00/200.00 1400 123.50/125.00 148.00/149.50 174.00/175.50 198.50/200.50 1500 123.50/125.50 148.00/150.00 174.00/176.00 198.50/200.50 1600 124.50/126.50 149.00/151.00 175.00/177.00 200.00/202.00 1715 125.00/127.00 149.50/151.50 176.00/178.00 201.50/203.50 (C1osing Jun 14) 1715 124.00/126.00 148.50/150.50 174.50/176.50 199.50/201.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 223.25/225.25 247.00/249.00 276.00/278.00 300.00/302.00 1100 223.50/225.50 247.00/249.00 276.00/278.00 300.00/302.00 1200 220.50/222.50 244.00/246.00 273.00/275.00 297.00/299.00 1300 221.00/223.00 244.50/246.50 273.00/275.00 296.50/298.50 1400 221.50/223.50 245.00/247.00 274.00/276.00 297.50/299.50 1500 221.50/223.50 245.00/247.00 273.50/275.50 297.50/299.50 1600 223.25/225.25 247.00/249.00 275.50/277.50 299.00/301.00 1715 224.75/226.75 248.50/250.50 277.50/279.50 301.50/303.50 (C1osing Jun 14) 1715 222.00/224.00 245.00/247.00 274.00/276.00 298.50/300.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.50% 6.28% 6.10% 5.92% 5.82% 5.73% 1100 6.54% 6.31% 6.11% 5.93% 5.83% 5.75% 1200 6.51% 6.29% 6.08% 5.89% 5.79% 5.68% 1300 6.60% 6.34% 6.13% 5.94% 5.81% 5.71% 1400 6.50% 6.30% 6.10% 5.91% 5.80% 5.71% 1500 6.55% 6.32% 6.11% 5.92% 5.81% 5.71% 1600 6.58% 6.35% 6.13% 5.96% 5.85% 5.75% 1715 6.56% 6.35% 6.15% 5.97% 5.86% 5.76% (C1osing Jun 14) 1715 6.56% 6.32% 6.11% 5.93% 5.82% 5.72% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.64% 5.59% 5.56% 5.55% 5.52% 5.48% 1100 5.65% 5.59% 5.56% 5.55% 5.52% 5.48% 1200 5.58% 5.52% 5.50% 5.50% 5.47% 5.44% 1300 5.61% 5.55% 5.52% 5.51% 5.48% 5.45% 1400 5.61% 5.56% 5.53% 5.52% 5.49% 5.45% 1500 5.61% 5.55% 5.52% 5.51% 5.49% 5.45% 1600 5.65% 5.60% 5.57% 5.56% 5.52% 5.48% 1715 5.67% 5.62% 5.59% 5.58% 5.55% 5.51% (C1osing Jun 14) 1715 5.63% 5.57% 5.53% 5.52% 5.50% 5.47% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 57.8700/57.8800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com