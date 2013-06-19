Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.40 01.00/01.20 01.00/01.20 06.25% 06.25% 06.25% (Jun 17) 1000 01.90/02.40 01.00/01.20 00.90/01.20 06.00% 06.31% 05.68% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.50/09.50 42.00/44.00 70.50/72.50 95.50/97.50 1100 08.50/09.50 42.50/44.00 70.50/72.50 96.50/98.50 1200 08.50/09.50 42.50/44.50 71.00/73.00 96.50/98.50 1300 08.25/09.25 42.25/44.25 70.50/72.50 96.00/98.00 1400 08.25/09.25 42.25/44.25 70.50/72.50 95.75/97.75 1500 08.00/10.00 42.00/44.00 70.50/72.50 95.50/97.50 1600 08.25/09.25 42.25/44.25 70.50/72.50 96.00/98.00 1715 08.25/09.25 42.50/44.50 71.00/73.00 96.75/98.75 (C1osing Jun 17) 1715 09.25/10.25 42.50/44.50 70.75/72.75 96.00/98.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 124.50/126.50 149.50/151.50 176.50/178.50 201.50/203.50 1100 125.50/127.50 151.00/153.00 177.50/179.50 203.00/205.00 1200 125.50/127.50 151.00/153.00 178.00/180.00 203.00/205.00 1300 125.00/127.00 150.50/152.50 177.25/179.25 203.00/205.00 1400 124.75/126.75 150.25/152.25 177.00/179.00 202.50/204.50 1500 125.00/127.00 150.50/152.50 177.00/179.00 202.00/204.00 1600 125.50/127.50 151.00/153.00 178.00/180.00 204.00/206.00 1715 126.00/128.00 151.50/153.50 178.50/180.50 204.50/206.50 (C1osing Jun 17) 1715 125.00/127.00 149.50/151.50 176.00/178.00 201.50/203.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 225.50/227.50 249.50/251.50 279.00/281.00 303.50/305.50 1100 226.50/228.50 250.50/252.50 280.00/282.00 304.50/306.50 1200 226.50/228.50 250.50/252.50 280.00/282.00 304.50/306.50 1300 226.50/228.50 250.50/252.50 280.00/282.00 304.50/306.50 1400 226.00/228.00 250.00/252.00 279.50/281.50 304.00/306.00 1500 225.50/227.50 250.00/252.00 279.00/281.00 303.50/305.50 1600 227.75/229.75 252.00/254.00 281.50/283.50 306.00/308.00 1715 228.50/230.50 253.00/255.00 282.50/284.50 307.00/309.00 (C1osing Jun 17) 1715 224.75/226.75 248.50/250.50 277.50/279.50 301.50/303.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.59% 6.35% 6.13% 5.94% 5.83% 5.74% 1100 6.63% 6.37% 6.19% 6.00% 5.89% 5.79% 1200 6.65% 6.40% 6.19% 5.99% 5.88% 5.79% 1300 6.59% 6.35% 6.14% 5.96% 5.85% 5.76% 1400 6.61% 6.36% 6.14% 5.95% 5.85% 5.76% 1500 6.56% 6.33% 6.11% 5.94% 5.84% 5.74% 1600 6.58% 6.33% 6.13% 5.96% 5.86% 5.77% 1715 6.60% 6.36% 6.16% 5.98% 5.87% 5.78% (C1osing Jun 17) 1715 6.56% 6.35% 6.15% 5.97% 5.86% 5.76% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.65% 5.60% 5.58% 5.57% 5.54% 5.50% 1100 5.70% 5.64% 5.61% 5.60% 5.57% 5.53% 1200 5.69% 5.63% 5.60% 5.59% 5.56% 5.52% 1300 5.68% 5.62% 5.59% 5.58% 5.55% 5.51% 1400 5.67% 5.62% 5.59% 5.58% 5.55% 5.51% 1500 5.64% 5.58% 5.56% 5.55% 5.52% 5.48% 1600 5.69% 5.63% 5.61% 5.60% 5.56% 5.52% 1715 5.69% 5.64% 5.62% 5.61% 5.57% 5.53% (C1osing Jun 17) 1715 5.67% 5.62% 5.59% 5.58% 5.55% 5.51% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 58.7700/58.7800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com