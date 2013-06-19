Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/02.30 01.10/01.15 01.10/01.15 06.82% 06.82% 06.82% (Jun 18) 1000 02.00/02.40 01.00/01.20 01.00/01.20 06.25% 06.25% 06.25% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.00/08.00 41.50/43.50 69.50/71.50 95.50/97.50 1100 07.25/08.25 42.00/43.00 70.00/72.00 95.50/97.50 1200 06.75/08.75 41.75/43.75 70.25/72.25 95.50/97.50 1300 07.25/08.25 42.25/44.25 70.25/72.25 95.75/97.75 1400 07.50/08.50 42.00/44.00 70.25/72.25 96.00/98.00 1500 07.25/08.25 42.50/44.00 70.50/72.50 96.50/98.50 1600 07.00/08.00 42.25/44.25 70.25/72.25 95.75/97.75 1715 07.00/08.00 42.00/44.00 70.25/72.25 95.75/97.75 (C1osing Jun 18) 1715 08.25/09.25 42.50/44.50 71.00/73.00 96.75/98.75 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 124.50/126.50 150.00/152.00 177.00/179.00 203.00/205.00 1100 125.00/127.00 150.50/152.50 177.50/179.50 203.50/205.50 1200 124.50/126.50 150.00/152.00 177.00/179.00 203.00/205.00 1300 124.75/126.75 150.25/152.25 177.25/179.25 202.75/204.75 1400 125.00/127.00 150.50/152.50 177.50/179.50 203.00/205.00 1500 126.00/128.00 151.50/153.50 178.50/180.50 204.00/206.00 1600 124.50/126.50 150.00/152.00 177.00/179.00 202.50/204.50 1715 124.75/126.75 150.25/152.25 176.75/178.75 202.25/204.25 (C1osing Jun 18) 1715 126.00/128.00 151.50/153.50 178.50/180.50 204.50/206.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 227.00/229.00 251.50/253.50 281.00/283.00 305.50/307.50 1100 227.50/229.50 252.00/254.00 281.50/283.50 306.00/308.00 1200 226.50/228.50 250.50/252.50 280.00/282.00 304.50/306.50 1300 226.50/228.50 251.00/253.00 280.50/282.50 305.00/307.00 1400 227.00/229.00 251.00/253.00 280.50/282.50 305.00/307.00 1500 227.50/229.50 251.50/253.50 281.00/283.00 305.50/307.50 1600 226.00/228.00 250.50/252.50 280.00/282.00 304.50/306.50 1715 225.75/227.75 250.00/252.00 279.50/281.50 304.00/306.00 (C1osing Jun 18) 1715 228.50/230.50 253.00/255.00 282.50/284.50 307.00/309.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.60% 6.32% 6.12% 5.95% 5.84% 5.74% 1100 6.61% 6.35% 6.13% 5.97% 5.86% 5.76% 1200 6.65% 6.39% 6.14% 5.96% 5.85% 5.75% 1300 6.72% 6.40% 6.15% 5.97% 5.85% 5.76% 1400 6.71% 6.40% 6.17% 5.98% 5.87% 5.77% 1500 6.72% 6.41% 6.19% 6.02% 5.90% 5.80% 1600 6.72% 6.40% 6.16% 5.96% 5.85% 5.75% 1715 6.68% 6.40% 6.16% 5.97% 5.86% 5.75% (C1osing Jun 18) 1715 6.60% 6.36% 6.16% 5.98% 5.87% 5.78% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.67% 5.62% 5.60% 5.59% 5.56% 5.51% 1100 5.69% 5.64% 5.61% 5.60% 5.57% 5.52% 1200 5.68% 5.62% 5.59% 5.58% 5.55% 5.50% 1300 5.67% 5.61% 5.59% 5.58% 5.55% 5.50% 1400 5.69% 5.63% 5.60% 5.59% 5.56% 5.51% 1500 5.71% 5.64% 5.61% 5.59% 5.56% 5.51% 1600 5.67% 5.61% 5.59% 5.58% 5.55% 5.50% 1715 5.67% 5.60% 5.58% 5.57% 5.54% 5.49% (C1osing Jun 18) 1715 5.69% 5.64% 5.62% 5.61% 5.57% 5.53% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 58.7100/58.7200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com