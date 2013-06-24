Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/04.80 03.00/03.60 01.00/01.20 06.12% 06.12% 06.12% (Jun 20) 1000 04.10/04.70 01.00/01.20 03.10/03.50 06.26% 06.11% 06.31% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.00/04.00 39.50/41.50 69.00/71.00 95.50/97.50 1100 03.00/03.50 39.50/40.50 69.00/70.00 95.50/97.00 1200 03.00/04.00 39.00/41.00 69.00/71.00 95.00/97.00 1300 03.25/04.00 39.50/41.50 69.00/71.00 95.50/97.50 1400 03.00/04.00 39.00/41.00 69.00/71.00 95.50/97.50 1500 03.00/04.00 39.00/41.00 68.75/70.75 95.50/97.50 1600 03.00/04.00 39.00/41.00 68.75/70.75 95.25/97.25 1715 03.00/04.00 39.00/41.00 69.00/71.00 95.50/97.50 (C1osing Jun 20) 1715 04.00/05.00 41.00/43.00 70.75/72.75 97.50/99.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 125.50/127.50 152.00/154.00 180.00/182.00 206.50/208.50 1100 125.00/126.50 151.00/152.50 178.50/180.00 205.00/206.50 1200 124.50/126.50 150.50/152.50 178.50/180.50 205.00/207.00 1300 124.50/126.50 150.50/152.50 178.00/180.00 204.50/206.50 1400 125.00/127.00 151.50/153.50 179.50/181.50 206.00/208.00 1500 125.00/127.00 151.50/153.50 179.50/181.50 206.00/208.00 1600 125.00/127.00 151.50/153.50 179.50/181.50 206.00/208.00 1715 125.00/127.00 151.50/153.50 179.50/181.50 206.00/208.00 (C1osing Jun 20) 1715 127.50/129.50 153.50/155.50 181.50/183.50 208.50/210.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 231.00/233.00 256.00/258.00 286.50/288.50 311.50/313.50 1100 229.25/230.75 254.00/255.50 284.50/286.00 309.50/311.00 1200 229.50/231.50 254.50/256.50 285.00/287.00 310.00/312.00 1300 229.00/231.00 254.00/256.00 284.50/286.50 309.50/311.50 1400 230.75/232.75 256.00/258.00 286.50/288.50 311.50/313.50 1500 230.50/232.50 255.50/257.50 286.00/288.00 311.00/313.00 1600 230.50/232.50 255.50/257.50 285.50/287.50 310.50/312.50 1715 230.50/232.50 255.50/257.50 285.50/287.50 310.50/312.50 (C1osing Jun 20) 1715 233.00/235.00 258.00/260.00 288.50/290.50 313.50/315.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.89% 6.52% 6.29% 6.08% 5.97% 5.87% 1100 6.81% 6.49% 6.29% 6.06% 5.94% 5.83% 1200 6.84% 6.55% 6.30% 6.07% 5.95% 5.86% 1300 6.93% 6.55% 6.33% 6.07% 5.95% 5.84% 1400 6.84% 6.54% 6.32% 6.09% 5.98% 5.88% 1500 6.84% 6.53% 6.32% 6.09% 5.98% 5.89% 1600 6.85% 6.53% 6.32% 6.09% 5.99% 5.89% 1715 6.85% 6.56% 6.33% 6.10% 5.99% 5.89% (C1osing Jun 20) 1715 6.95% 6.59% 6.37% 6.14% 6.00% 5.90% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.78% 5.73% 5.70% 5.69% 5.65% 5.59% 1100 5.74% 5.69% 5.66% 5.66% 5.62% 5.56% 1200 5.77% 5.72% 5.70% 5.69% 5.65% 5.60% 1300 5.75% 5.71% 5.69% 5.68% 5.64% 5.59% 1400 5.79% 5.75% 5.73% 5.72% 5.67% 5.62% 1500 5.80% 5.75% 5.72% 5.71% 5.67% 5.61% 1600 5.80% 5.75% 5.73% 5.71% 5.66% 5.61% 1715 5.80% 5.75% 5.73% 5.71% 5.66% 5.61% (C1osing Jun 20) 1715 5.82% 5.76% 5.73% 5.72% 5.67% 5.62% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.2700/59.2800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com