Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.40 01.00/01.20 01.00/01.20 06.12% 06.12% 06.12% (Jun 21) 1000 04.00/04.80 03.00/03.60 01.00/01.20 06.12% 06.12% 06.12% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.00/03.00 38.50/40.50 68.50/70.50 95.50/97.50 1100 02.25/03.25 38.50/39.75 68.50/70.00 95.25/97.25 1200 02.25/03.25 38.75/40.25 68.75/70.75 95.50/97.50 1300 02.00/03.00 38.25/40.25 68.00/70.00 95.00/97.00 1400 02.00/03.00 38.75/40.75 68.75/70.75 95.50/97.50 1500 01.75/02.75 38.50/40.00 68.00/70.00 95.00/97.00 1600 02.00/02.50 38.75/40.25 69.00/71.00 96.00/98.00 1715 01.75/02.75 38.25/40.25 68.50/70.50 95.50/97.50 (C1osing Jun 21) 1715 03.00/04.00 39.00/41.00 69.00/71.00 95.50/97.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 125.50/127.50 152.50/154.50 180.50/182.50 207.50/209.50 1100 125.00/127.00 151.50/153.50 179.50/181.50 206.50/208.50 1200 125.25/127.25 152.00/154.00 180.50/182.50 207.50/209.50 1300 125.00/127.00 152.00/154.00 180.50/182.50 207.50/209.50 1400 125.25/127.25 152.00/154.00 180.50/182.50 207.50/209.50 1500 125.00/127.00 152.00/154.00 180.50/182.50 207.50/209.50 1600 126.00/128.00 153.00/155.00 181.25/183.25 208.50/210.50 1715 126.00/128.00 153.00/155.00 182.00/184.00 209.50/211.50 (C1osing Jun 21) 1715 125.00/127.00 151.50/153.50 179.50/181.50 206.00/208.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 232.00/234.00 257.00/259.00 287.50/289.50 312.50/314.50 1100 231.00/233.00 256.00/258.00 286.50/288.50 311.50/313.50 1200 232.25/234.25 257.50/259.50 288.00/290.00 313.00/315.00 1300 232.25/234.25 257.50/259.50 287.50/289.50 312.50/314.50 1400 232.25/234.25 257.50/259.50 288.00/290.00 313.00/315.00 1500 232.25/234.25 257.50/259.50 288.00/290.00 313.00/315.00 1600 233.25/235.25 258.50/260.50 289.00/291.00 314.00/316.00 1715 234.50/236.50 260.00/262.00 290.50/292.50 315.50/317.50 (C1osing Jun 21) 1715 230.50/232.50 255.50/257.50 285.50/287.50 310.50/312.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.91% 6.57% 6.35% 6.11% 6.02% 5.92% 1100 6.86% 6.54% 6.34% 6.09% 5.99% 5.89% 1200 6.91% 6.58% 6.35% 6.09% 6.00% 5.91% 1300 6.87% 6.52% 6.32% 6.09% 6.01% 5.92% 1400 6.94% 6.58% 6.34% 6.09% 5.99% 5.91% 1500 6.85% 6.51% 6.31% 6.08% 6.00% 5.91% 1600 6.89% 6.60% 6.38% 6.13% 6.04% 5.94% 1715 6.86% 6.56% 6.35% 6.13% 6.04% 5.96% (C1osing Jun 21) 1715 6.85% 6.56% 6.33% 6.10% 5.99% 5.89% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.83% 5.77% 5.74% 5.73% 5.68% 5.62% 1100 5.81% 5.75% 5.72% 5.71% 5.66% 5.60% 1200 5.83% 5.77% 5.75% 5.73% 5.68% 5.62% 1300 5.83% 5.78% 5.75% 5.73% 5.68% 5.62% 1400 5.82% 5.77% 5.74% 5.73% 5.68% 5.62% 1500 5.83% 5.77% 5.74% 5.73% 5.68% 5.62% 1600 5.85% 5.80% 5.77% 5.75% 5.70% 5.64% 1715 5.89% 5.83% 5.81% 5.79% 5.73% 5.67% (C1osing Jun 21) 1715 5.80% 5.75% 5.73% 5.71% 5.66% 5.61% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.6800/59.6900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com