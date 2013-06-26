Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.50/02.50 00.75/01.25 00.75/01.25 04.58% 04.58% 04.58% (Jun 24) 1000 02.00/02.40 01.00/01.20 01.00/01.20 06.12% 06.12% 06.12% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.00/01.25 37.50/38.75 67.50/69.00 94.50/96.00 1100 00.50/01.50 37.00/39.00 67.50/69.50 94.50/96.50 1200 00.50/02.00 37.00/39.00 67.50/69.50 94.50/96.50 1300 00.50/01.50 36.50/38.50 67.00/69.00 94.00/96.00 1400 00.50/01.50 36.00/38.00 66.50/68.50 93.50/95.50 1500 00.50/01.25 36.50/38.50 66.50/68.50 93.50/95.50 1600 00.50/01.50 36.25/38.25 66.50/68.50 93.50/95.50 1715 01.00/01.20 37.00/37.50 67.25/68.25 94.50/96.00 (C1osing Jun 24) 1715 01.75/02.75 38.25/40.25 68.50/70.50 95.50/97.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 124.50/126.50 151.50/153.50 180.25/182.25 207.50/209.50 1100 124.50/126.50 151.50/153.50 180.00/182.00 207.50/209.50 1200 124.50/126.50 151.50/153.50 180.00/182.00 207.50/209.50 1300 124.00/126.00 151.00/153.00 179.50/181.50 207.00/209.00 1400 123.00/125.00 149.50/151.50 177.50/179.50 204.50/206.50 1500 123.50/125.50 150.50/152.50 179.00/181.00 206.00/208.00 1600 123.50/125.50 150.00/152.00 178.50/180.50 205.50/207.50 1715 124.50/126.00 151.50/153.50 180.00/182.00 207.50/209.50 (C1osing Jun 24) 1715 126.00/128.00 153.00/155.00 182.00/184.00 209.50/211.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 232.25/234.25 257.50/259.50 288.00/290.00 313.00/315.00 1100 232.25/234.25 257.50/259.50 288.00/290.00 313.00/315.00 1200 232.50/234.50 258.00/260.00 288.50/290.50 313.50/315.50 1300 231.50/233.50 257.00/259.00 287.50/289.50 312.50/314.50 1400 229.00/231.00 254.25/256.25 284.50/286.50 309.50/311.50 1500 231.00/233.00 256.50/258.50 287.00/289.00 312.00/314.00 1600 230.25/232.25 255.50/257.50 286.00/288.00 311.00/313.00 1715 232.25/234.25 257.50/259.50 288.00/290.00 313.00/315.00 (C1osing Jun 24) 1715 234.50/236.50 260.00/262.00 290.50/292.50 315.50/317.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.85% 6.53% 6.33% 6.10% 6.01% 5.93% 1100 6.83% 6.56% 6.34% 6.11% 6.02% 5.93% 1200 6.84% 6.56% 6.35% 6.11% 6.02% 5.93% 1300 6.74% 6.51% 6.32% 6.08% 6.00% 5.91% 1400 6.67% 6.47% 6.29% 6.05% 5.95% 5.86% 1500 6.76% 6.48% 6.30% 6.07% 6.00% 5.91% 1600 6.71% 6.47% 6.29% 6.06% 5.97% 5.89% 1715 6.70% 6.49% 6.33% 6.10% 6.02% 5.93% (C1osing Jun 24) 1715 6.86% 6.56% 6.35% 6.13% 6.04% 5.96% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.85% 5.79% 5.76% 5.75% 5.70% 5.63% 1100 5.85% 5.80% 5.77% 5.75% 5.70% 5.64% 1200 5.86% 5.81% 5.78% 5.77% 5.71% 5.65% 1300 5.84% 5.78% 5.76% 5.75% 5.69% 5.63% 1400 5.78% 5.73% 5.71% 5.70% 5.65% 5.59% 1500 5.83% 5.78% 5.76% 5.75% 5.70% 5.64% 1600 5.81% 5.76% 5.73% 5.72% 5.67% 5.61% 1715 5.86% 5.80% 5.77% 5.76% 5.71% 5.64% (C1osing Jun 24) 1715 5.89% 5.83% 5.81% 5.79% 5.73% 5.67% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.6600/59.6700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com