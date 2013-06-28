Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.75/05.75 00.75/01.25 03.75/04.50 05.72% 04.52% 05.65% (Jun 26) 1000 02.00/02.40 01.00/01.20 01.00/01.20 06.10% 06.10% 06.10% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 32.00/33.00 63.00/64.00 89.50/91.50 121.00/123.00 1100 31.75/33.75 62.25/64.25 90.00/92.00 121.50/123.50 1200 31.25/32.75 62.25/64.25 89.50/91.50 121.00/123.00 1300 31.50/33.50 62.00/64.00 89.00/91.00 120.00/122.00 1400 31.75/32.75 62.50/64.00 89.50/91.50 120.50/122.50 1500 31.50/33.00 62.00/64.00 89.00/91.00 120.00/122.00 1600 31.50/32.50 62.00/64.00 89.00/91.00 120.50/122.50 1715 31.25/33.25 61.75/63.75 88.75/90.75 120.00/122.00 (C1osing Jun 26) 1715 35.50/37.50 66.00/68.00 94.50/96.50 125.00/127.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 149.00/151.00 179.50/181.50 209.00/211.00 235.50/237.50 1100 149.50/151.50 180.00/182.00 209.00/211.00 236.00/238.00 1200 148.50/150.50 178.50/180.50 207.50/209.50 234.00/236.00 1300 147.00/149.00 177.00/179.00 205.50/207.50 232.00/234.00 1400 147.50/149.50 177.50/179.50 206.00/208.00 232.50/234.40 1500 147.00/149.00 177.00/179.00 205.50/207.50 232.00/234.00 1600 147.50/149.50 177.50/179.50 206.00/208.00 232.50/234.50 1715 147.00/149.00 177.00/179.00 205.50/207.50 232.00/234.00 (C1osing Jun 26) 1715 153.00/155.00 183.50/185.50 213.00/215.00 240.00/242.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 262.50/264.50 296.00/298.00 322.50/324.50 349.50/351.50 1100 263.50/265.50 297.00/299.00 323.50/325.50 350.50/352.50 1200 261.00/263.00 294.00/296.00 320.50/322.50 347.50/349.50 1300 259.00/261.00 292.00/294.00 318.50/320.50 345.50/347.50 1400 259.50/261.50 292.50/294.50 319.00/321.00 346.00/348.00 1500 259.00/261.00 292.00/294.00 318.50/320.50 345.50/347.50 1600 259.50/261.50 292.50/294.50 319.00/321.00 346.00/348.00 1715 259.00/261.00 292.00/294.00 318.50/320.50 345.50/347.50 (C1osing Jun 26) 1715 267.50/269.50 300.00/302.00 326.00/328.00 353.00/355.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.72% 6.44% 6.22% 6.07% 6.02% 5.97% 1100 6.77% 6.44% 6.26% 6.10% 6.05% 5.99% 1200 6.63% 6.42% 6.23% 6.06% 6.00% 5.94% 1300 6.74% 6.42% 6.21% 6.03% 5.96% 5.91% 1400 6.71% 6.46% 6.25% 6.07% 5.99% 5.94% 1500 6.71% 6.43% 6.22% 6.05% 5.98% 5.93% 1600 6.65% 6.42% 6.21% 6.05% 5.98% 5.93% 1715 6.71% 6.41% 6.21% 6.05% 5.98% 5.93% (C1osing Jun 26) 1715 6.65% 6.39% 6.31% 6.06% 6.01% 5.96% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.94% 5.91% 5.91% 5.92% 5.87% 5.81% 1100 5.94% 5.93% 5.93% 5.95% 5.89% 5.84% 1200 5.90% 5.88% 5.87% 5.88% 5.83% 5.78% 1300 5.86% 5.85% 5.85% 5.86% 5.82% 5.77% 1400 5.89% 5.87% 5.87% 5.88% 5.83% 5.79% 1500 5.88% 5.86% 5.86% 5.88% 5.83% 5.78% 1600 5.88% 5.86% 5.86% 5.87% 5.82% 5.78% 1715 5.88% 5.86% 5.86% 5.88% 5.83% 5.78% (C1osing Jun 26) 1715 5.93% 5.91% 5.91% 5.91% 5.85% 5.80% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.1900/60.2000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com