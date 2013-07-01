Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/04.60 04.00/04.60 N/A 06.10% 06.10% N/A (Jun 27) 1000 04.75/05.75 00.75/01.25 03.75/04.50 05.72% 04.52% 05.65% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.50/32.50 61.00/63.00 87.50/89.50 118.50/120.50 1100 30.00/32.00 60.50/62.50 87.00/89.00 118.00/120.00 1200 30.00/32.00 60.25/62.25 86.50/88.50 117.00/119.00 1300 30.00/32.00 60.50/62.50 86.75/88.75 117.50/119.50 1400 30.00/32.00 60.00/62.00 86.00/88.00 116.50/118.50 1500 30.00/32.00 60.25/62.25 86.25/88.25 116.75/118.75 1600 30.00/31.50 60.00/62.00 86.00/88.00 116.50/118.50 1715 30.00/32.00 60.50/62.50 86.50/88.50 117.00/119.00 (C1osing Jun 27) 1715 31.25/33.25 61.75/63.75 88.75/90.75 120.00/122.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 145.00/147.00 174.50/176.50 203.00/205.00 229.00/231.00 1100 144.50/146.50 174.00/176.00 202.50/204.50 228.50/230.50 1200 143.50/145.50 172.50/174.50 200.50/202.50 226.50/228.50 1300 144.00/146.00 173.50/175.50 201.50/203.50 227.50/229.50 1400 143.00/145.00 172.00/174.00 200.00/202.00 226.00/228.00 1500 143.00/145.00 172.00/174.00 199.50/201.50 225.00/227.00 1600 142.50/144.50 171.50/173.50 199.00/201.00 224.50/226.50 1715 143.50/145.50 173.00/175.00 201.00/203.00 227.00/229.00 (C1osing Jun 27) 1715 147.00/149.00 177.00/179.00 205.50/207.50 232.00/234.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 256.00/258.00 289.00/291.00 315.00/317.00 342.00/344.00 1100 255.50/257.50 288.00/290.00 314.00/316.00 341.00/343.00 1200 253.00/255.00 285.50/287.50 311.50/313.50 338.50/340.50 1300 254.00/256.00 286.00/288.00 312.00/314.00 339.00/341.00 1400 252.50/254.50 284.50/286.50 310.50/312.50 337.50/339.50 1500 251.50/253.50 283.50/285.50 309.50/311.50 336.50/338.50 1600 251.00/253.00 283.50/285.50 309.50/311.50 336.50/338.50 1715 253.50/255.50 286.00/288.00 312.00/314.00 339.00/341.00 (C1osing Jun 27) 1715 259.00/261.00 292.00/294.00 318.50/320.50 345.50/347.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.60% 6.37% 6.17% 6.01% 5.93% 5.88% 1100 6.50% 6.32% 6.13% 5.98% 5.91% 5.86% 1200 6.51% 6.31% 6.10% 5.95% 5.88% 5.82% 1300 6.53% 6.35% 6.14% 5.99% 5.92% 5.87% 1400 6.53% 6.30% 6.09% 5.94% 5.88% 5.83% 1500 6.55% 6.35% 6.13% 5.97% 5.90% 5.85% 1600 6.51% 6.33% 6.12% 5.96% 5.89% 5.83% 1715 6.55% 6.36% 6.14% 5.98% 5.92% 5.87% (C1osing Jun 27) 1715 6.71% 6.41% 6.21% 6.05% 5.98% 5.93% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.84% 5.82% 5.83% 5.86% 5.80% 5.76% 1100 5.83% 5.81% 5.82% 5.83% 5.78% 5.74% 1200 5.78% 5.77% 5.78% 5.79% 5.75% 5.71% 1300 5.83% 5.81% 5.81% 5.82% 5.77% 5.74% 1400 5.79% 5.78% 5.78% 5.80% 5.75% 5.72% 1500 5.79% 5.77% 5.78% 5.79% 5.75% 5.72% 1600 5.78% 5.76% 5.78% 5.80% 5.76% 5.72% 1715 5.83% 5.81% 5.82% 5.84% 5.79% 5.75% (C1osing Jun 27) 1715 5.88% 5.86% 5.86% 5.88% 5.83% 5.78% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.3850/59.3950 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com