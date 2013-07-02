Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 01.00/01.20 N/A N/A 06.16% (Jun 28) 1000 04.00/04.60 04.00/04.60 N/A 06.10% 06.10% N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 29.00/31.00 59.50/61.50 85.75/87.75 116.25/118.25 1100 29.00/30.50 59.50/61.50 85.50/87.50 116.00/118.00 1200 28.50/30.50 58.50/60.50 86.00/88.00 115.00/117.00 1300 29.25/30.25 59.50/60.50 85.50/87.00 115.50/117.00 1400 29.75/31.75 59.75/61.75 86.25/88.25 116.00/118.00 1500 29.00/31.00 59.50/61.50 87.50/89.50 116.50/118.50 1600 29.00/31.00 59.50/61.50 88.00/90.00 117.50/119.50 1715 29.50/31.50 60.00/62.00 88.50/90.50 118.00/120.00 (C1osing Jun 28) 1715 30.00/32.00 60.50/62.50 86.50/88.50 117.00/119.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 142.75/144.75 172.00/174.00 200.00/202.00 226.25/228.25 1100 142.50/144.50 172.00/174.00 200.00/202.00 226.00/228.00 1200 141.50/143.50 170.50/172.50 198.00/200.00 224.00/226.00 1300 141.50/143.00 170.50/172.50 198.00/200.00 224.00/226.00 1400 142.50/144.50 171.50/173.50 200.00/202.00 226.00/228.00 1500 143.00/145.00 172.50/174.50 200.50/202.50 226.50/228.50 1600 144.00/146.00 173.50/175.50 201.50/203.50 227.50/229.50 1715 144.50/146.50 174.00/176.00 202.50/204.50 228.50/230.50 (C1osing Jun 28) 1715 143.50/145.50 173.00/175.00 201.00/203.00 227.00/229.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 253.00/255.00 285.00/287.00 311.00/313.00 338.00/340.00 1100 252.50/254.50 284.50/286.50 310.50/312.50 337.50/339.50 1200 250.50/252.50 282.50/284.50 308.50/310.50 335.50/337.50 1300 250.50/252.50 282.50/284.50 308.50/310.50 335.50/337.50 1400 252.50/254.50 285.00/287.00 311.00/313.00 338.00/340.00 1500 253.00/255.00 285.50/287.50 311.50/313.50 338.50/340.50 1600 254.50/256.50 287.50/289.50 313.50/315.50 340.50/342.50 1715 255.50/257.50 288.50/290.50 314.50/316.50 341.50/343.50 (C1osing Jun 28) 1715 253.50/255.50 286.00/288.00 312.00/314.00 339.00/341.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.55% 6.38% 6.17% 6.00% 5.93% 5.88% 1100 6.51% 6.38% 6.15% 5.99% 5.93% 5.88% 1200 6.46% 6.32% 6.19% 5.96% 5.90% 5.85% 1300 6.51% 6.35% 6.15% 5.97% 5.89% 5.85% 1400 6.68% 6.41% 6.20% 5.99% 5.93% 5.87% 1500 6.55% 6.41% 6.27% 6.02% 5.95% 5.90% 1600 6.53% 6.40% 6.29% 6.05% 5.97% 5.92% 1715 6.61% 6.44% 6.31% 6.06% 5.98% 5.92% (C1osing Jun 28) 1715 6.55% 6.36% 6.14% 5.98% 5.92% 5.87% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.84% 5.83% 5.84% 5.84% 5.80% 5.76% 1100 5.84% 5.83% 5.83% 5.83% 5.79% 5.76% 1200 5.80% 5.79% 5.80% 5.81% 5.77% 5.74% 1300 5.80% 5.79% 5.80% 5.81% 5.77% 5.74% 1400 5.84% 5.83% 5.83% 5.85% 5.80% 5.77% 1500 5.86% 5.84% 5.85% 5.86% 5.81% 5.78% 1600 5.87% 5.85% 5.86% 5.88% 5.83% 5.79% 1715 5.88% 5.87% 5.88% 5.89% 5.84% 5.80% (C1osing Jun 28) 1715 5.83% 5.81% 5.82% 5.84% 5.79% 5.75% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.5100/59.5200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com