Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.50/02.50 01.50/02.50 N/A 04.57% 04.57% N/A (Jul 2) 1000 03.00/03.60 01.00/01.20 02.00/02.40 06.15% 06.15% 06.15% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.50/29.50 59.00/61.00 86.50/88.50 118.50/120.50 1100 27.50/29.50 59.00/61.00 87.00/89.00 119.00/121.00 1200 27.50/29.00 59.00/61.00 87.00/89.00 119.00/121.00 1300 27.50/29.50 59.00/61.00 87.50/89.50 120.00/122.00 1400 27.00/29.00 59.00/61.00 89.00/91.00 119.50/121.50 1500 27.50/29.50 59.00/61.00 87.00/89.00 119.50/121.50 1600 27.50/29.50 59.50/61.50 90.00/92.00 120.50/122.50 1715 27.50/29.00 59.00/61.00 89.00/91.00 119.50/121.50 (C1osing Jul 2) 1715 27.00/29.00 58.00/60.00 88.00/90.00 117.50/119.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 146.50/148.50 177.50/179.50 207.50/209.50 234.50/236.50 1100 147.00/149.00 178.50/180.50 209.00/211.00 236.50/238.50 1200 147.50/149.50 179.50/181.50 210.50/212.50 238.25/240.25 1300 148.50/150.50 180.00/182.00 210.50/212.50 238.50/240.50 1400 148.00/150.00 179.50/181.50 210.00/212.00 237.50/239.50 1500 148.00/150.00 179.50/181.50 210.00/212.00 237.50/239.50 1600 149.00/151.00 180.50/182.50 211.00/213.00 238.50/240.50 1715 148.00/150.00 179.50/181.50 211.00/213.00 238.50/240.50 (C1osing Jul 2) 1715 144.50/146.50 175.00/177.00 205.00/207.00 232.00/234.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 263.00/265.00 297.00/299.00 324.50/326.50 352.00/354.00 1100 265.00/267.00 299.50/301.50 327.00/329.00 355.00/357.00 1200 267.00/269.00 301.50/303.50 329.00/331.00 357.00/359.00 1300 267.50/269.50 302.50/304.50 330.00/332.00 358.50/360.50 1400 266.00/268.00 301.00/303.00 329.00/331.00 357.50/359.50 1500 266.00/268.00 301.00/303.00 329.00/331.00 357.50/359.50 1600 268.00/270.00 303.00/305.00 331.00/333.00 359.50/361.50 1715 267.50/269.50 303.00/305.00 331.00/333.00 359.50/361.50 (C1osing Jul 2) 1715 259.50/261.50 293.50/295.50 320.00/322.00 347.50/349.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.63% 6.47% 6.28% 6.15% 6.10% 6.06% 1100 6.62% 6.47% 6.30% 6.17% 6.12% 6.09% 1200 6.57% 6.46% 6.29% 6.17% 6.13% 6.12% 1300 6.59% 6.45% 6.31% 6.19% 6.15% 6.11% 1400 6.51% 6.48% 6.37% 6.17% 6.13% 6.10% 1500 6.59% 6.45% 6.29% 6.18% 6.13% 6.10% 1600 6.62% 6.56% 6.45% 6.23% 6.18% 6.14% 1715 6.56% 6.49% 6.38% 6.18% 6.14% 6.11% (C1osing Jul 2) 1715 6.55% 6.46% 6.36% 6.13% 6.05% 6.01% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.04% 6.03% 6.05% 6.06% 6.01% 5.95% 1100 6.08% 6.07% 6.09% 6.10% 6.05% 6.00% 1200 6.11% 6.11% 6.12% 6.13% 6.08% 6.02% 1300 6.09% 6.09% 6.12% 6.13% 6.08% 6.03% 1400 6.08% 6.07% 6.09% 6.10% 6.06% 6.01% 1500 6.08% 6.07% 6.09% 6.11% 6.07% 6.01% 1600 6.12% 6.11% 6.14% 6.16% 6.11% 6.06% 1715 6.11% 6.10% 6.13% 6.15% 6.11% 6.05% (C1osing Jul 2) 1715 6.00% 5.99% 6.00% 6.02% 5.96% 5.91% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.2150/60.2250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com