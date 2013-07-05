Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 03.00/03.50 N/A N/A 06.08% (Jul 3) 1000 01.50/02.50 01.50/02.50 N/A 04.57% 04.57% N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.00/26.00 55.50/57.50 83.50/85.50 116.00/118.00 1100 23.50/25.50 55.50/57.50 85.50/87.50 116.00/118.00 1200 24.00/25.50 55.50/57.50 83.50/85.50 116.00/118.00 1300 23.75/25.75 55.50/57.50 85.50/87.50 116.00/118.00 1400 24.50/26.00 56.00/57.50 84.00/85.50 116.50/118.50 1500 23.75/25.25 55.00/57.00 82.75/84.75 114.75/116.75 1600 23.50/25.50 54.50/56.50 82.25/84.25 114.25/116.25 1715 23.50/25.50 54.75/56.75 82.50/84.50 114.00/116.00 (C1osing Jul 3) 1715 27.50/29.00 59.00/61.00 89.00/91.00 119.50/121.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 144.50/146.50 176.50/178.50 208.00/210.00 236.00/238.00 1100 144.50/146.50 176.00/178.00 207.00/209.00 235.00/237.00 1200 144.50/146.50 176.50/178.50 208.00/210.00 236.00/238.00 1300 144.50/146.50 176.00/178.00 207.00/209.00 235.00/237.00 1400 144.50/146.50 176.50/178.50 208.00/210.00 236.00/238.00 1500 142.50/144.50 174.25/176.25 205.00/207.00 232.50/234.50 1600 141.50/143.50 172.75/174.75 203.50/205.50 231.00/233.00 1715 141.50/143.50 172.50/174.50 202.50/204.50 230.00/232.00 (C1osing Jul 3) 1715 148.00/150.00 179.50/181.50 211.00/213.00 238.50/240.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 264.50/266.50 300.50/302.50 328.50/330.50 357.00/359.00 1100 263.50/265.50 299.00/301.00 327.00/329.00 355.50/357.50 1200 264.50/266.50 300.50/302.50 328.00/330.00 356.50/358.50 1300 263.50/265.50 299.50/301.50 327.50/329.50 356.00/358.00 1400 264.50/266.50 300.50/302.50 328.50/330.50 357.00/359.00 1500 260.50/262.50 296.00/298.00 324.00/326.00 352.50/354.50 1600 259.00/261.00 294.00/296.00 321.50/323.50 350.00/352.00 1715 258.00/260.00 293.00/295.00 320.50/322.50 349.00/351.00 (C1osing Jul 3) 1715 267.50/269.50 303.00/305.00 331.00/333.00 359.50/361.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.55% 6.41% 6.28% 6.17% 6.14% 6.13% 1100 6.49% 6.49% 6.37% 6.18% 6.14% 6.12% 1200 6.51% 6.41% 6.28% 6.17% 6.14% 6.13% 1300 6.52% 6.49% 6.37% 6.18% 6.14% 6.12% 1400 6.56% 6.40% 6.27% 6.16% 6.11% 6.10% 1500 6.42% 6.33% 6.19% 6.07% 6.03% 6.03% 1600 6.41% 6.29% 6.17% 6.05% 6.00% 5.99% 1715 6.43% 6.32% 6.18% 6.05% 6.00% 5.98% (C1osing Jul 3) 1715 6.56% 6.49% 6.38% 6.18% 6.14% 6.11% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.13% 6.13% 6.15% 6.18% 6.12% 6.07% 1100 6.11% 6.12% 6.14% 6.16% 6.11% 6.06% 1200 6.13% 6.13% 6.15% 6.17% 6.12% 6.06% 1300 6.11% 6.11% 6.14% 6.16% 6.12% 6.06% 1400 6.10% 6.10% 6.12% 6.15% 6.10% 6.04% 1500 6.02% 6.02% 6.04% 6.06% 6.02% 5.97% 1600 5.99% 5.99% 6.01% 6.03% 5.99% 5.95% 1715 5.97% 5.97% 6.00% 6.02% 5.97% 5.93% (C1osing Jul 3) 1715 6.11% 6.10% 6.13% 6.15% 6.11% 6.05% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.1300/60.1400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com