Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.65/04.30 02.75/03.15 00.90/01.15 05.52% 05.55% 05.45% (Jul 4) 1000 N/A N/A 03.00/03.50 N/A N/A 06.08% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.50/24.00 54.00/56.00 84.50/86.50 114.00/116.00 1100 22.25/24.25 53.00/55.00 84.00/86.00 113.50/115.50 1200 22.50/24.00 53.50/55.50 84.00/86.00 113.50/115.50 1300 22.50/24.50 53.50/55.50 84.50/86.50 114.50/116.50 1400 22.50/23.00 53.50/55.00 84.50/86.50 114.00/116.00 1500 22.00/23.50 53.00/55.00 83.50/85.50 113.50/115.50 1600 22.00/24.00 53.00/55.00 83.50/85.50 113.00/115.00 1715 22.00/24.00 53.00/55.00 83.50/85.50 113.00/115.00 (C1osing Jul 4) 1715 23.50/25.50 54.75/56.75 82.50/84.50 114.00/116.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 142.00/144.00 173.00/175.00 204.00/206.00 231.50/233.50 1100 140.50/142.50 171.50/173.50 202.00/204.00 229.50/231.50 1200 141.00/143.00 172.00/174.00 203.00/205.00 230.50/232.50 1300 142.00/144.00 173.50/175.50 204.50/206.50 232.00/234.00 1400 141.50/143.50 172.75/174.75 203.50/205.50 231.00/233.00 1500 141.00/143.00 172.00/174.00 202.50/204.50 230.00/232.00 1600 140.00/142.00 171.00/173.00 202.00/204.00 229.50/231.50 1715 140.00/142.00 170.50/172.50 202.00/204.00 229.00/231.00 (C1osing Jul 4) 1715 141.50/143.50 172.50/174.50 202.50/204.50 230.00/232.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 259.50/261.50 295.50/297.50 323.50/325.50 352.00/354.00 1100 257.50/259.50 292.50/294.50 320.50/322.50 349.00/351.00 1200 258.50/260.50 294.00/296.00 322.00/324.00 350.50/352.50 1300 260.50/262.50 296.00/298.00 324.00/326.00 352.50/354.50 1400 259.50/261.50 294.50/296.50 322.00/324.00 350.50/352.50 1500 258.00/260.00 293.00/295.00 321.00/323.00 349.50/351.50 1600 257.50/259.50 292.50/294.50 320.00/322.00 348.50/350.50 1715 257.00/259.00 292.00/294.00 319.50/321.50 348.00/350.00 (C1osing Jul 4) 1715 258.00/260.00 293.00/295.00 320.50/322.50 349.00/351.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.40% 6.44% 6.31% 6.08% 6.04% 6.02% 1100 6.34% 6.37% 6.29% 6.05% 5.99% 5.97% 1200 6.36% 6.28% 6.15% 6.05% 6.00% 5.99% 1300 6.37% 6.27% 6.18% 6.07% 6.03% 6.02% 1400 6.27% 6.26% 6.17% 6.05% 6.01% 5.99% 1500 6.26% 6.21% 6.11% 6.03% 5.98% 5.97% 1600 6.29% 6.21% 6.11% 6.00% 5.95% 5.94% 1715 6.31% 6.24% 6.13% 6.02% 5.96% 5.95% (C1osing Jul 4) 1715 6.43% 6.32% 6.18% 6.05% 6.00% 5.98% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.02% 6.02% 6.04% 6.07% 6.03% 5.98% 1100 5.97% 5.97% 6.00% 6.02% 5.98% 5.94% 1200 5.99% 5.99% 6.02% 6.04% 6.00% 5.95% 1300 6.01% 6.01% 6.04% 6.06% 6.02% 5.97% 1400 5.99% 5.99% 6.02% 6.03% 5.98% 5.94% 1500 5.96% 5.96% 5.99% 6.00% 5.97% 5.92% 1600 5.95% 5.95% 5.98% 5.99% 5.95% 5.91% 1715 5.97% 5.96% 5.99% 6.01% 5.96% 5.92% (C1osing Jul 4) 1715 5.97% 5.97% 6.00% 6.02% 5.97% 5.93% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.2250/60.2350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com