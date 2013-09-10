Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.20/04.00 01.60/02.00 01.60/02.00 09.09% 09.09% 09.09% (Sep 6) 1000 08.85/09.75 07.25/07.75 01.60/02.00 09.75% 09.98% 08.81% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 33.00/36.00 86.00/89.00 133.00/138.00 176.00/181.00 1100 33.50/36.50 87.00/90.00 134.00/139.00 177.00/182.00 1200 33.50/36.50 86.00/89.00 133.00/138.00 176.00/181.00 1300 34.00/37.00 86.00/89.00 134.00/139.00 177.00/182.00 1400 33.50/36.50 86.00/89.00 134.00/139.00 178.00/183.00 1500 34.00/37.00 87.00/90.00 136.00/141.00 181.00/186.00 1600 34.00/37.00 87.00/89.00 136.00/138.00 181.00/186.00 1715 34.00/36.00 87.00/90.00 137.00/140.00 181.00/185.00 (C1osing Sep 6) 1715 34.00/37.00 86.00/91.00 133.00/138.00 176.00/181.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 218.00/223.00 251.50/256.50 285.00/290.00 323.00/328.00 1100 219.00/224.00 252.50/257.50 286.00/291.00 324.00/329.00 1200 218.00/223.00 251.00/256.00 284.00/289.00 322.00/327.00 1300 218.00/223.00 252.00/257.00 286.00/291.00 325.00/330.00 1400 220.00/225.00 254.00/259.00 288.00/293.00 327.00/332.00 1500 224.00/229.00 258.00/263.00 292.00/297.00 333.00/338.00 1600 224.00/229.00 258.00/263.00 292.00/297.00 333.00/338.00 1715 223.00/227.00 257.50/261.50 292.00/297.00 333.50/338.50 (C1osing Sep 6) 1715 216.00/221.00 247.50/252.50 280.00/285.00 317.00/322.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 355.00/360.00 388.00/393.00 421.00/426.00 452.00/457.00 1100 356.00/361.00 389.00/394.00 422.00/427.00 453.00/458.00 1200 354.00/359.00 387.00/392.00 420.00/425.00 451.00/456.00 1300 357.00/362.00 390.00/395.00 423.00/428.00 454.00/459.00 1400 359.00/364.00 392.00/397.00 425.00/430.00 456.00/461.00 1500 365.00/370.00 398.00/403.00 431.00/436.00 462.00/467.00 1600 365.00/370.00 398.00/403.00 431.00/436.00 462.00/467.00 1715 365.50/370.50 399.00/404.00 432.00/437.00 463.00/468.00 (C1osing Sep 6) 1715 348.00/353.00 380.00/385.00 412.00/417.00 442.00/447.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.35% 10.00% 9.55% 9.06% 8.72% 8.42% 1100 10.47% 10.08% 9.60% 9.10% 8.75% 8.45% 1200 10.41% 10.01% 9.56% 9.07% 8.72% 8.41% 1300 10.43% 10.03% 9.60% 9.08% 8.72% 8.44% 1400 10.40% 10.04% 9.64% 9.15% 8.80% 8.51% 1500 10.53% 10.17% 9.79% 9.31% 8.95% 8.63% 1600 10.50% 10.10% 9.75% 9.32% 8.96% 8.65% 1715 10.55% 10.23% 9.84% 9.32% 8.96% 8.67% (C1osing Sep 6) 1715 10.13% 9.74% 9.32% 8.81% 8.44% 8.12% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.14% 7.94% 7.73% 7.55% 7.43% 7.32% 1100 8.16% 7.96% 7.74% 7.56% 7.44% 7.33% 1200 8.13% 7.93% 7.71% 7.54% 7.42% 7.31% 1300 8.18% 7.98% 7.76% 7.58% 7.46% 7.35% 1400 8.24% 8.04% 7.81% 7.63% 7.50% 7.39% 1500 8.37% 8.18% 7.93% 7.74% 7.60% 7.48% 1600 8.38% 8.19% 7.95% 7.75% 7.61% 7.49% 1715 8.43% 8.24% 8.00% 7.81% 7.66% 7.54% (C1osing Sep 6) 1715 7.87% 7.64% 7.44% 7.27% 7.14% 7.04% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.8400/63.8500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com