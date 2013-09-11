Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.20/04.00 01.60/02.00 01.60/02.00 09.11% 09.11% 09.11% (Sep 10) 1000 03.20/04.00 01.60/02.00 01.60/02.00 09.09% 09.09% 09.09% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 32.50/35.50 85.00/88.00 134.00/139.00 178.50/183.50 1100 32.00/34.00 85.00/87.00 134.00/139.00 178.00/183.00 1200 32.50/34.50 85.50/87.50 134.00/137.00 178.00/183.00 1300 32.00/34.00 84.00/86.00 133.00/138.00 178.00/183.00 1400 32.00/35.00 84.00/88.00 132.00/136.00 177.00/182.00 1500 31.50/33.50 83.50/86.50 131.50/134.50 176.50/181.50 1600 31.00/34.00 83.00/87.00 131.00/135.00 176.00/181.00 1715 32.00/34.00 84.00/87.00 132.50/135.50 178.50/181.50 (C1osing Sep 10) 1715 34.00/36.00 87.00/90.00 137.00/140.00 181.00/185.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 221.00/226.00 254.00/261.00 287.50/294.50 327.50/334.50 1100 221.00/226.00 256.00/261.00 291.00/296.00 332.00/337.00 1200 222.00/227.00 256.50/261.50 290.00/297.00 331.50/338.50 1300 221.00/226.00 257.00/262.00 292.00/297.00 334.00/339.00 1400 220.00/225.00 255.00/260.00 290.00/295.00 331.50/336.50 1500 219.50/224.50 253.00/258.00 286.50/291.50 326.50/333.50 1600 219.00/224.00 254.00/259.00 289.00/294.00 329.50/334.50 1715 220.50/225.50 255.50/260.50 291.00/296.00 332.00/337.00 (C1osing Sep 10) 1715 223.00/227.00 257.50/261.50 292.00/297.00 333.50/338.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 359.50/366.50 392.50/399.50 425.50/432.50 456.00/463.00 1100 364.00/369.00 397.00/402.00 431.00/436.00 462.00/467.00 1200 364.00/371.00 397.50/404.50 431.00/438.00 461.50/468.50 1300 366.00/371.00 400.00/405.00 433.00/438.00 464.00/469.00 1400 364.00/369.00 397.50/402.50 431.00/436.00 462.00/467.00 1500 358.50/365.50 391.50/398.50 424.50/431.50 454.50/461.50 1600 362.00/367.00 395.00/400.00 428.00/433.00 458.00/463.00 1715 364.00/369.00 397.00/402.00 430.00/435.00 460.00/465.00 (C1osing Sep 10) 1715 365.50/370.50 399.00/404.00 432.00/437.00 463.00/468.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.57% 10.17% 9.76% 9.28% 8.91% 8.59% 1100 10.47% 10.18% 9.78% 9.30% 8.95% 8.67% 1200 10.56% 10.16% 9.74% 9.32% 8.98% 8.68% 1300 10.42% 10.11% 9.77% 9.33% 9.00% 8.73% 1400 10.61% 10.16% 9.75% 9.33% 8.99% 8.72% 1500 10.44% 10.07% 9.71% 9.32% 8.96% 8.64% 1600 10.43% 10.06% 9.68% 9.28% 8.96% 8.68% 1715 10.51% 10.12% 9.75% 9.35% 9.00% 8.73% (C1osing Sep 10) 1715 10.55% 10.23% 9.84% 9.32% 8.96% 8.67% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.32% 8.12% 7.88% 7.70% 7.56% 7.43% 1100 8.43% 8.23% 7.98% 7.80% 7.66% 7.53% 1200 8.44% 8.24% 8.01% 7.82% 7.68% 7.54% 1300 8.50% 8.30% 8.06% 7.87% 7.72% 7.58% 1400 8.49% 8.29% 8.06% 7.87% 7.73% 7.59% 1500 8.39% 8.20% 7.96% 7.78% 7.63% 7.50% 1600 8.45% 8.24% 8.01% 7.82% 7.67% 7.53% 1715 8.50% 8.29% 8.05% 7.85% 7.70% 7.55% (C1osing Sep 10) 1715 8.43% 8.24% 8.00% 7.81% 7.66% 7.54% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.3800/63.3900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com